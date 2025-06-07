Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Despite War, Ukraine Sees No Rise In Number Of Orphans - Social Policy Minister


2025-06-07 03:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In comments to Ukrinform, Zholnovych said the official number of "status children" - those legally recognized as orphans or deprived of parental care - has fallen from over 65,000 to approximately 62,000.

"The statistics remain roughly the same as before. In fact, the number has slightly decreased. So we cannot say that the war has led to more families falling into distress," she said.

Oksana Zholnovych

At the same time, she noted that the ministry currently operates with data on a smaller number of people, because part of the territory of Ukraine is under Russian occupation, where it is not clear what is happening to the children. In addition, some of the children have left with their families abroad, where they end up in international guardianship systems.

Read also: Human Rights Council urges global pressure on Russia to return Ukrainian children

"Therefore, in Ukraine, this figure is balanced at approximately the same level, but it concerns a smaller number of people," Zholnovych concluded.

According to official data, as of now, 61,500 children in Ukraine have official orphan or deprived-of-care status. Notably, over 90% of them are being raised in family-based care settings.

MENAFN07062025000193011044ID1109648270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search