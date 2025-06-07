UAE Travel: Full List Of Visa-Free Countries For Indians, Pakistanis, Filipinos

Citizens of many countries struggle and find it challenging to get visa-free entry to many countries.

However, some countries from Africa, Oceania and Asia regions have been rated the most open countries as they allow nationals of all the other countries visa-free entry.

According to data shared by global residence and citizenship by investment firm Henley & Partners, eight countries from Africa, three from the Oceania region and one from Asia are the most open countries in the world, giving visa-free access to around 198 countries.

The African countries that offer visa-free access are Kenya, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and Rwanda.

The Oceania countries are Micronesia, Samoa and Tuvalu. Timor-Leste is the only Asian country offering visa-free access to all nationalities.

Among these 12 countries that are open to citizens of all the countries, Kenya is the most popular tourist destination for its safari as it attracted 2.4 million tourists last year, an increase of 15 per cent.

The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities with the majority of them from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon, the UK and other countries.

According to Henley & Partners, Indian nationals can get access to 58 countries. Some of them are the British Virgin Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Qatar, Senegal, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and others.

Pakistanis have visa-free access to over 32 countries. They are Barbados, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The citizens of Bangladesh are offered visa-free access to 39 countries, namely Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Fiji, Jamaica, Kenya, Maldives, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago among others.

While Filipinos can travel visa-free to 65 countries, including Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Morocco, Peru, Seychelles, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tanzania, and Vietnam, among others.