Etihad-SAT: UAE's Newest Satellite To Help Manage Natural Disasters, Detect Oil Spills

The UAE's newest satellite Etihad-SAT is set for launch in the first week of March 2025 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Thursday.

This marks a significant milestone in MBRSC's Satellite Development Program, as Etihad-SAT will be the country's first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite. It will be capable of managing natural disasters, detecting activities such as oil spills, and enhancing maritime navigation.

The cutting-edge SAR imaging technology will boost the Centre's Earth observation capabilities, providing high-resolution images under any weather condition, and further advancing the UAE's expertise in satellite technology.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai on his X account, on Wednesday, shared this news.

He had stated,“We are delighted to announce the completion of our latest space project, Etihad-SAT, an advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite set to launch in March 2025.”

Sheikh Hamdan added,“Developed through a strategic partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and South Korea's Satrec Initiative, Etihad-SAT features the latest imaging technologies, providing high-precision observation in all weather conditions. Our ambitions in the space sector know no bounds, and we firmly believe in the capabilities of our youth to strengthen the UAE's global leadership in space exploration and help shape a brighter future for humanity powered by knowledge and innovation.”

Advanced technology

Releasing further details on the announcement, the space centre on Thursday highlighted that the Etihad-SAT satellite uses advanced SAR technology for high-precision Earth observation in all weather conditions, day and night.

It offers three imaging modes: spot mode for high-resolution imaging of small areas, scan mode for wide-area coverage, and strip mode for extended observation.

SAR technology uses radar signals, which can penetrate clouds, darkness, and rain, making it reliable for consistent data collection.

This makes Etihad-SAT a valuable tool for oil spill detection, disaster management, maritime navigation, smart agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

When development began

The development of Etihad-SAT began two years ago as part of a knowledge transfer programme in collaboration with South Korea's Satrec Initiative. The MBRSC team initially focused on defining the satellite's specifications and requirements before moving to the preliminary design and technical testing phase to ensure compliance with the highest industry standards.

In the next phase, MBRSC engineers led the final design and manufacturing processes in partnership with experts from Satrec Initiative, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to global collaboration in space technology.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said,“Etihad-SAT is the result of our collaboration with Satrec Initiative as part of a knowledge-transfer programme, marking a new milestone that enables us to gain expertise in SAR satellite development. With its advanced capabilities, the satellite will support many vital sectors in the UAE. This mission is a testament to our commitment to developing innovative space solutions that contribute to sustainable development, strengthen the national economy, and enhance the UAE's standing in the global space industry."