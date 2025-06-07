This year‭, ‬in the pre-dawn quiet of Dubai‭, ‬as the city lights shimmered in the inky sky‭, ‬a man whose passion for horses began on the sands of Jumeirah watched history and a lifelong ambition unfold far away at Churchill Downs racecourse in America‭.‬

At 2.01am Dubai time‭, ‬the royal blue silks of Godolphin‭, ‬worn with pride and passion by Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado‭, ‬flashed across the finish line first‭ ‬-‭ ‬marking not just a victory‭, ‬but the culmination of years of ambition and strategy‭. ‬The horse‭, ‬Sovereignty‭, ‬had crossed the threshold of history‭, ‬securing Godolphin's first-ever Kentucky Derby win‭.‬

For Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum‭, ‬Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai‭, ‬it was a moment suspended in time‭ ‬-‭ ‬surreal‭, ‬yes‭, ‬but also the culmination of everything he'd built as Godolphin claimed its first-ever Kentucky Derby‭ (‬G1‭) ‬victory‭. ‬It was Sheikh Mohammed's crowning achievement in his three-decade pursuit to conquer the last great frontier in elite international racing‭.‬

Few victories carry the weight of history‭. ‬Godolphin's breakthrough at the Kentucky Derby last weekend was one of them‭.‬

The Kentucky Derby‭ ‬-‭ ‬a race that holds a singular place in the world of horse racing‭, ‬not just for its prestige but also for its unmatched mythology‭, ‬spectacle‭, ‬and cultural resonance‭ ‬-‭ ‬had eluded Sheikh Mohammed for 25‭ ‬years‭. ‬Despite decades of dominance across Great Britain‭, ‬Europe‭, ‬Australia‭, ‬Japan‭, ‬and the Middle East‭, ‬the Churchill Downs showpiece remained the one glaring omission in an otherwise glittering‭, ‬global trophy cabinet‭.‬

In a way‭, ‬it symbolised the Everest of Sheikh Mohammed's racing ambitions‭ ‬-‭ ‬not because of the prize purse or prestige‭, ‬but because of what it symbolised‭: ‬global mastery‭, ‬American validation‭, ‬and the realisation of a dream born in Dubai‭.‬

His critics warned that America posed unique challenges‭ ‬-‭ ‬the Kentucky Derby‭, ‬in particular‭, ‬demanded a lot more than pedigree and preparation‭. ‬It was different to all other races‭. ‬For‭ ‬years‭, ‬Godolphin sent contenders with huge aspirations‭, ‬but they returned with disappointment‭. ‬Horses like Essential Quality‭ (‬third in 2021‭) ‬and Frosted‭ (‬fourth in 2015‭) ‬came close‭, ‬but the iconic garland of‭ ‬'roses'‭, ‬a lush symbol of triumph‭, ‬was still out of reach‭.‬

But Sheikh Mohammed was not done‭. ‬Like the legendary king Sir Robert the Bruce who drew resolve from a spider's persistence‭, ‬he returned to the drawing board with fresh focus‭. ‬If the Derby could not be claimed with European imports or a global shuffle of horses‭, ‬perhaps the answer lay in building success from within‭.‬

Why fly contenders halfway across the world and ask them to adjust to unfamiliar conditions‭, ‬surfaces‭, ‬and systems when you could breed the horse in America‭, ‬train it in America‭, ‬and ride it with an American-based jockey who knows every inch of Churchill Downs‭?‬

The idea seemed straightforward‭, ‬but behind it lay years of introspection‭, ‬recalibration‭, ‬and a stubborn refusal to give up‭. ‬The‭ ‬disappointment of recurring defeats did little to spoil Sheikh Mohammed's American dream‭ ‬-‭ ‬instead‭, ‬it they marked the beginning of a strong-willed new chapter‭. ‬Rather than retreat‭, ‬he responded the way visionaries often do‭: ‬by planting deeper roots‭.‬

In 2001‭, ‬Sheikh Mohammed established a permanent breeding and training base in the heart of American thoroughbred country‭. ‬Jonabell Farm in Lexington‭, ‬Kentucky‭, ‬became the foundation of his stateside strategy‭. ‬This 440-acre property would serve not only as the American home of his Darley stallions but as the launchpad for his new‭, ‬long-term plan‭: ‬to breed a Derby winner on American soil‭.‬

More than just a satellite operation‭, ‬Jonabell Farm was a declaration of intent‭ ‬-‭ ‬a bold foothold on American soil that signalled Godolphin was here to stay‭. ‬It marked a shift in strategy‭: ‬the road to the Run‭ ‬for the Roses would no longer wind solely through Dubai or Newmarket‭, ‬but begin right in the heart of Kentucky‭. ‬

That vision came full circle with Sovereignty‭, ‬the 2022‭ ‬foal bred and raised at Jonabell Farm‭ ‬-‭ ‬conceived with one singular purpose‭: ‬to win the Kentucky Derby‭. ‬The colt was the embodiment of a strategy over two decades in the making‭ ‬-‭ ‬a homegrown champion for America's greatest race‭, ‬born of patience and precision‭. ‬And when the moment finally arrived‭, ‬it came not as a solitary triumph‭, ‬but as‭ ‬the centrepiece of a historic weekend that shook the racing world‭.‬

In an unforgettable 48-hour stretch‭, ‬Godolphin accomplished what no other stable ever had‭: ‬a clean sweep of all four spring classics across the UK and the US‭. ‬

On Friday‭, ‬Good Cheer‭, ‬another Godolphin homebred filly‭, ‬claimed the Kentucky Oaks‭ (‬G1‭) ‬with grace and dominance‭. ‬Just hours later on Saturday morning in Newmarket‭, ‬Ruling Court stormed to victory in the 2,000‭ ‬Guineas‭ (‬G1‭) ‬-‭ ‬the very race a young Sheikh Mohammed first witnessed in 1967‭ ‬as a student in the UK‭, ‬and one that sparked his lifelong pursuit‭ ‬of excellence in racing‭.‬

Mere hours later‭, ‬Sovereignty seized the Derby‭, ‬and then on Sunday‭, ‬Desert Flower added an exclamation mark claiming the 1,000‭ ‬Guineas‭ (‬G1‭), ‬and with it a legacy secured‭ ‬-‭ ‬not just in the record books‭, ‬but in the hearts of everyone who chased this dream with him‭.‬

That weekend‭, ‬for Sheikh Mohammed‭, ‬was not about trophies‭. ‬It was about proving that faith and patience can shape destiny‭.‬