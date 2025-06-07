Awqaf 'Joy Of Eid' Program Continues With Gift Distribution To 5,000 Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, with support from the Family and Childhood Endowment Fund, continued its "Joy of Eid Programme" by distributing gifts to around 5,000 children across 35 prayer grounds and mosques throughout the country, in celebration of Eid Al-Adha.

Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments, Eng. Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi explained that the "Joy of Eid Programme" is an initiative that reflects the Directorate's commitment to making endowments a meaningful part of people's lives, especially during joyful and festive occasions.

The initiative embodies the slogan, "Endowment is a Community Partnership," and is part of the ongoing efforts of the Family and Childhood Endowment Fund to support families and children.

He noted that, for the first time, the gift distribution was carried out at 35 locations across various regions of the country, with five additional grand mosques included to ensure wider geographic coverage and to bring joy to as many children as possible.

Al Marzouqi emphasized that the children's enthusiastic response and visible happiness highlight the positive impact of such initiatives, particularly during seasons of devotion and giving.

He affirmed that Eid Al-Adha is a divinely ordained occasion for joy, compassion, sacrifice, and generosity, and a time to strengthen social bonds, one of the noble objectives of Islamic teachings.

He also pointed out that distributing gifts is a tangible expression of appreciation for children and their families, and a practical embodiment of the core humanitarian values upheld by the endowment system. It reflects a continuous commitment to spreading happiness and joy, especially on religious occasions.

The Family and Childhood Endowment Fund was established as a leading initiative to strengthen family ties and provide a safe, developmental environment for children through programs and projects aimed at instilling values and reinforcing ethical principles in younger generations.

The Fund places special emphasis on the well-being of children, guided by the belief that nurturing the next generation is the cornerstone of building a healthy and prosperous society. Among its key objectives is instilling moral and educational values in children, and enhancing their sense of belonging and happiness, particularly during religious celebrations such as Eid Al-Adha.

In addition, the Fund supports families as the primary nurturing environment for children, working to strengthen family cohesion and provide assistance to underprivileged households, thereby helping create a safe and supportive environment for children's development.