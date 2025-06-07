Secretary Rubio's Call With French Foreign Minister Barrot
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot about developments in the Middle East. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s efforts against Hamas and continued commitment to freeing all hostages held in Gaza. The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end the war in Ukraine. Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. They also reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon.
