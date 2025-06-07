403
12th Anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace: Institutionalizing Peace through Civic Participation
(MENAFN- HWPL) Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a South Korea-based international peace NGO, held the 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace in 94 locations across 61 countries. The events took place both offline in 86 locations and online in 8, drawing participation from over 1,600 public figures and more than 10,000 citizens globally.
This year’s commemorative events focused on revisiting the historical significance of the declaration while encouraging broader civic participation in peacebuilding efforts. Programs were tailored to reflect each country’s cultural and social context, including peace education sessions, video screenings, and interfaith dialogues.
On May 30, 2025, HWPL hosted the 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace in an online format, bringing together participants mainly from across the Middle East and North-East Africa. The event aimed to reflect on the declaration first proclaimed in 2013 and to promote the institutionalization of peace under the theme “Legislate Peace.” Key segments included the Chairman’s commemorative message, the introduction of HWPL’s Legislate Peace (LP) Program, and sectoral presentations from international law, education, youth, and media fields.
A distinctive feature of the event was its emphasis on citizen-led implementation of peace through law, culture, and daily practice. The DPCW was introduced as a legal foundation supported by growing international endorsement.
HWPL has been consistent with allocating its infrastructure in the Middle East and African continent for their socio-geographical importance in international relation with licensed branch establishment in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Egypt. HWPL creates grass root support to back up the resolution of possible conflicts with intimate cooperation with local schools, NGOs, and governments.
“Peace cannot remain a slogan—it must become structure,” said Dr. Faysal A. Mohamed, former UN SDGs committee member. Oussama Jeljeli, a peace educator active in Tunisia and Qatar, added, “One person’s action can shape institutions. That is how real peace begins.”
The event brought together experts from international law, education, media, and youth sectors who have maintained long-term cooperation with HWPL. By sharing field-based insights and regional applications of peace-building strategies, the forum aimed to reinforce sustained partnerships. Distinguished participants included former UN SDGs Committee Member, educators, youth and women’s rights advocates, journalists from the Middle East—each highlighting peace challenges and progress in their respective contexts.
HWPL plans to formalize sector-based expert networks and strengthen localized implementation of the Legislate Peace (LP) Project. It will prioritize collaboration to promote the DPCW, expand the distribution of peace education materials in local languages, and establish multi-sectoral platforms that invite broader participation from civil society, institutions, and governments—thus creating a snowball effect in growing the global family of peace.
