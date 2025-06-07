403
Audi Oman Unveils a Future-Forward Lineup in a Landmark Showcase at Premium Motors
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Audi Oman unveils the new Audi A5, Audi A6 Avant, and the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron at a landmark launch event
Full lineup display included the Audi Q6 e-tron, Q7, Q8, S8, and four classic Audi models
A dynamic brand experience unfolded through captivating live music and immersive interactive activations
Oman, 03 June 2025 - Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors, recently staged a landmark event that set a new benchmark in the Sultanate’s premium automotive scene. Held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Sabaa bin Hamdan bin Sabaa Al Saadia, the secretary General of the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations, this exclusive event marked a significant milestone in Audi’s journey in the region.
The grand reveal at the Premium Motors showroom featured the highly anticipated unveilings of the new Audi A5, Audi A6 Avant, and the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron. In addition, several other models, including the Audi Q6 e-tron, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, and the high-performance Audi S8, were prominently displayed for attendees to explore. Four classic Audi models were also on display, offering a nostalgic nod to the brand’s storied heritage while celebrating its forward-looking vision.
A Dual Path to the Future
By launching both advanced internal combustion engine and fully electric vehicles simultaneously, Audi demonstrates its strategic commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of Omani drivers. This dual approach reflects Audi’s broader mission to lead in both performance and sustainability. This event was more than just a product launch; it was a celebration of Audi’s evolving identity and its rich local legacy.
Attended by Audi owners, VIPs, media representatives, and influential personalities, the showcase underscored the brand’s commitment to delivering both performance and sustainability. Guests enjoyed live band performances that added vibrant energy to the evening, along with interactive activations and brand experiences that brought Audi’s innovation and lifestyle ethos to life. These thoughtful touches elevated the occasion, turning it into a celebration of both technology and community.
Tomorrow’s Icons
The newly unveiled Audi A5 stands out with its sharp, athletic design and refined character, making it an ideal choice for drivers who seek both performance and sophistication. Inside, a digital-first cabin features the Audi Virtual Cockpit and an intuitive MMI touch interface for a seamless driving experience.
The new Audi A6 Avant brings a perfect blend of executive elegance and everyday practicality. Known for its dynamic handling, advanced driver assistance systems, and generous cargo capacity, it caters to families and professionals who require both comfort and utility without compromise.
Meanwhile, the new Audi A6 e-tron represents the brand’s bold step into the electric future with state-of-the-art EV technology. A projected range of up to 700 kilometres and ultra-fast charging capabilities redefines electric mobility all while delivering the premium refinement expected from Audi.
Driving Toward a Sustainable Future
This event marks a pivotal moment in Audi’s electrification journey in Oman. By offering both conventional and electric models, Audi Oman is empowering customers with choice while preparing them for the next era of mobility.
Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors commented: "With this launch, we are introducing the future of mobility in Oman. From electrification to design excellence, these models reflect Audi’s promise to lead with purpose and progress."
Among the distinguished attendees was Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, who praised the event’s significance in showcasing Audi’s progressive vision. " Audi is in the midst of the most ambitious model offensive in our history," he said. “Tonight marks a major milestone in that journey here in Oman. Audi is offering more choice than ever - while paving the way for the next era of mobility.”
To experience the new Audi lineup, visit the Premium Motors Audi showroom in Oman. Expert consultants are available to provide personalized guidance and test drives, helping customers discover what sets Audi apart in redefining the driving experience in the region.
