Apartment Buildings, Schools, Kindergartens Damaged In Russian Attack On Dnipro


2025-06-07 09:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“In the residential neighborhoods where enemy strikes occurred, more than 5,000 residents currently remain without electricity. Utility crews are working, and we're in constant communication. There are also localized disruptions to the water supply, which are being handled by municipal specialists. Overall, more than 10 residential buildings in Dnipro were damaged during the overnight attack, with about 150 windows shattered,” Filatov wrote.

According to him, two schools and two kindergartens were also hit.

As Filatov noted, municipal workers began clearing glass and debris overnight.

City commissions will work at the affected sites to collect damage reports from residents.

Meanwhile, according to Serhii Lysak , Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, damage from Russian attacks is also being dealt with in Pavlohrad. There, 27 apartment buildings have been damaged, along with a sports complex and a gymnasium.

As reported, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Dnipro and Dniproptrovsk region overnight, injuring two people.

