Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NIA Chargesheets Goldy Brar And Four Others In The Gurugram Twin Bomb Blast Case

2025-06-07 08:17:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including designated terrorist Goldy Brar, in connection with the twin bomb blasts that rocked two popular clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, in 2024.

According to a press release, cited by Hindustan Times, those named in the chargesheet include Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, as well as Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish, and US-based Randeep Singh, alias Randeep Malik.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN07062025007365015876ID1109647803

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

