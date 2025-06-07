Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Chief Of Staff Inspects Kuwait Northern Military Outposts


2025-06-07 08:04:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Staff Vice Marshal, Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Saturday inspected positions of "wajeb mubarak" force in the north on Eid Al-Adha occasion.
The military said Jaber Al-Ahmad conveyed greetings and congratulations from the Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah to the personnel on the blessed occasion, lauding their field tasks that manifest a spirit of restraint and efficiency.
He was received upon arrival at the outposts by the commander of the special force "maghaweer-25" Staff Major General, Abdullah Al-Terkait, and a number of officers.
Elsewhere, the acting interior undersecretary, Major General Ali Al-Adwani, visited headquarters of directorate general for citizenship and travel documents.
Maj. Gen. Al-Adwani, who was accompanied by ranking officers, was briefed about work mechanisms and the procedures adopted during the eid holiday. He relayed salutes from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the department staff, lauding their presence at their offices during the eid. (end)
ahk


MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109647779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search