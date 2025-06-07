TECNO Continues The Partnership To Become Official Global Partner Of Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2025 And 2027, Fueling The Dream Of Africans Through Football

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO ( ) today announced that it is strengthening its already close relationship with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by becoming the Official Global Partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 and TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, KE- UG - TA 2027, bringing its“Stop at Nothing” spirit to the continent's fans for years to come. The announcement follows TECNO's successful sponsorship of the tournament in 2023 when it became exclusive smartphone sponsor for the event.

TECNO's role as Official Global Partner and Official Smartphone and Exclusive Partner in the Smartphone category enables the company to further extend its“Stop at Nothing” brand promise by deepening its engagement and enhancing its visibility. The brand also benefits from additional media and social media activation rights that will enable it to better connect with young people, share the joy of football, and nurture a shared spirit of daring and progress.

The Vice President of Transsion Holdings, Benjamin Jiang said:“This renewed partnership is a testament to the deep trust and shared success we've built with CAF. In our previous collaboration, we witnessed how football ignited passion and inspired dreams, and how AI-powered smart technologies became powerful tools to connect and empower millions across Africa's why this partnership goes beyond the game-it stands as a symbol of ambition and a platform where young people can shine, united by an unstoppable spirit of progress. It reflects our shared vision of harnessing AI-driven innovation to shape a brighter future for Africa. This renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone in TECNO's journey forward.”

In addition, TECNO will continue its Dream on the Field Renovation Campaign in cooperation with CAF, launched in 2024. The philanthropic initiative aims to bring more empowerment to African football through technology and to foster youth engagement by improving access to quality playing fields in underserved communities, reflecting TECNO's enduring“Stop at Nothing” ethos.

Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary, said:“TECNO's longstanding support for football in Africa has had a meaningful impact on the development of the sport. As the highest-profile football tournament on the continent, the Africa Cup of Nations symbolizes passion and the achievement of life-long dreams, resonating with young people's hope for the future and spirit of exploration. Deepening this partnership will help to ensure that AFCON 2025 and 2027 reach new heights of excitement to delight football fans.”

The partnership represents a milestone for TECNO in further strengthening its emotional bond with younger generations by empowering them to achieve more possibilities, building on its position as a leading brand among the entire African continet through its imaging technology, product performance and design aesthetics.

