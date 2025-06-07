Uzbekistan Qualify, UAE Face Long Wait For World Cup Berth

Uzbekistan qualified for the Fifa World Cup for the first time in the nation's history on Thursday as a 0-0 draw with the UAE in Abu Dhabi ensured Timur Kapadze's side claimed a top two finish in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers.

A trio of saves by goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov kept the Emiratis at bay in the second half to take Uzbekistan onto 18 points from nine games and maintain their four-point lead over third-placed UAE with only Tuesday's matches remaining in the third phase of qualifying.

The qualification is Uzbekistan's first in eight attempt since the Central Asian nation gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and joined the Asian Football Confederation three years later.

The UAE, meanwhile, will advance to the fourth phase of qualifying, where new coach Cosmin Olaroiu will continue the nation's attempt to book a Fifa World Cup berth for the first time since 1990.

With the UAE needing a win to keep alive their hopes of automatic qualification alongside Group A leaders Iran, it was Fabio Lima who had an early sight of goal for the hosts, the striker shooting straight at Yusupov.

An early injury saw Oston Urunov replaced by Abbosbek Fayzullaev and the substitute almost unlocked the UAE defence in the 26th minute, exploiting the space down the left to pull the ball across the face of goal. But none of his team mates were able to capitalise.

It was Uzbekistan who went closest in the ninth minute of the half as Khojiakbar Alijonov slipped the ball through Majed Hassan's legs before curling over a cross that Fayzullaev rose to meet with a powerful header, only for the ball to thump back off the bar.

The hosts, however, started to turn the screw as Olaroiu's side pushed for the goal that would deliver a win that would keep the UAE's dwindling chances of automatic qualification alive.

Yusupov was on hand to prevent the UAE from taking the lead as the game approached the hour mark, diving to his left to keep out Lucas Pimenta's close range header after Fabio Lima's testing free kick into the penalty area.

And the Uzbekistan goalkeeper saved another strike by Fabio Lima that the Brazil-born attacker attempted to bend into the bottom corner with time ticking down, Yusupov pushing the ball to safety to seal his nation's historic progress.

Meanwhile, left back Aziz Behich scored a last-minute winner as Australia moved to the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Japan in Perth on Thursday.

With time running out, Behich pounced on Riley McGree's cut back and turned to lash the ball into the net to the delight of a crowd of 57,226 that had endured a laboured performance from the Socceroos.

Australia remain in second place in Group C behind the already qualified Japanese.