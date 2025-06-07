Death Toll From Massive Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Another fatality has been confirmed in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the terrorist shelling of the city, three Kharkiv residents were killed by the Russian army," he wrote.

Later, the mayor added that as of now, the attack has caused damage to 18 apartment buildings (with structural damage reported in three of them) and 13 private homes.

Earlier, Terekhov had reported two dead and 17 injured.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported that the enemy launched massive strikes using drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles on Kharkiv and its outskirts, causing destruction and fires.

One of the strikes hit a nine-story residential building, igniting apartments on the upper floors. SES rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble.

The attacks also damaged private homes, a civilian enterprise, and other facilities. Rescue workers, psychologists, bomb disposal experts, and canine units are working at the strike sites. A mobile SES relief tent has been set up to assist affected residents. Response efforts are ongoing.

A series of explosions rocked Kharkiv during an air raid alert. Hits were confirmed at a civilian enterprise and a residential building, with fires breaking out.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service