Indo Senegal Film And Cultural Forum Strengthened By Visit Of Senegalese Delegation To Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a vibrant display of cultural diplomacy and artistic collaboration, Mrs. Fatima Kane Haidara, noted writer from Senegal, along with H.E. Abdoul Wahab Haidara, High Commissioner of Senegal to India, visited Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, to promote the ongoing activities of the Indo Senegal Film and Cultural Forum, a flagship initiative of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI).
During the visit, a beautiful painting from Senegal was presented to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Forum, symbolizing the spirit of cultural exchange and goodwill between the two nations.
In a detailed interaction, Dr. Marwah apprised the High Commissioner of Senegal's consistent participation in ICMEI's globally recognized initiatives, including the Global Fashion Week, Global Film Festival, Global Literary Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, and the International Festival of Documentary Films. Dr. Marwah further proposed organizing a stand-alone Senegal Film Festival, a Senegal Food Festival, and a roadshow on Senegalese tourism to further strengthen bilateral ties.
Highlighting the potential of creative collaboration, Mrs. Fatima Kane Haidara proposed the idea of developing a joint Indo-Senegalese film venture, marking a new chapter in cinematic partnership between the two countries.
To honor the diplomatic and cultural cooperation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of Marwah Studios to H.E. Abdoul Wahab Haidara, recognizing his support and active engagement in Indo-Senegal cultural relations.
The visit marked another meaningful step in fostering people-to-people connections and mutual creative growth through the power of art, culture, and cinema.
