Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Strong Winds On THIS Day

UP Weather: Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience intense heat with strong westerly winds starting June 7. Banda recorded a temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is likely in eastern UP after June 11

UP Weather: Uttar Pradesh is about to experience a period of intense heat. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will be completely dry from June 7. During this time, hot westerly winds will blow, causing a rapid rise in temperature. Experts say that the temperature may rise in the coming days, due to which, according to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will be completely dry from June 7. During this time, there will be no rain, no clouds, and no cool winds. On the contrary, hot westerly winds will blow, which will increase the temperature rapidly.

Highest temperature recorded in Banda

On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded in Banda, where the mercury reached 41.2 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department says that after June 11, there may be a change in the weather in eastern UP. During this time, due to the effect of easterly winds, there is a possibility of rain, thunder, and light showers in some areas. Along with this, strong winds can blow at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour, which can provide some relief from the heat.

Effect of Western Disturbance ends

According to meteorologists, the effect of the western disturbance and trough that were active earlier has now ended. At present, no new weather system is forming either. In such a situation, hot and dry winds are blowing across the state. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degrees and the minimum temperature at 21.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday.