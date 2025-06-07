Tottenham Players 'Furious' Over Postecoglou's Shock Sack Despite Historic Europa League Win

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou has reportedly left the squad deeply angry and unsettled. The Australian coach was dismissed just two years after his appointment and only 16 days after leading Spurs to their first European trophy in 41 years. According to a Telegraph report, several players are considering leaving the club in response to the decision.

A source told the Telegraph,“The players are so angry about what has happened and how it has been handled. The next manager is going to inherit a difficult situation.”

We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy you Ange 🤍 twitter/gT6deIaa5e

Tottenham Sack Postecoglou: Decision Taken After Review and Reflections

Chairman Daniel Levy made the call following a late-night meeting after Spurs' 4-1 home defeat to Brighton, which came just five days after the high of winning the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao. Levy also consulted with the club's majority shareholders, the Lewis family, during a visit to the Bahamas before announcing Postecoglou's departure.

Spurs issued a statement explaining the decision as the result of a review of performances and 'significant reflection.'

Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

Tottenham Sack Postecoglou: Tributes Pour in from Players

Despite the shock of his sacking, numerous Tottenham stars publicly expressed gratitude and respect for Postecoglou on social media.

Right back Pedro Porro shared three photos with the manager, writing: "Thank you for everything, boss. For mentoring me early on, helping me settle into the club, and trusting me out on the pitch. I'll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows. Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club's history and for that, you'll always be celebrated. Wishing you all the very best, boss."

Striker Richarlison added: "Mister, massive thanks for helping me out and believing in me during one of the trickiest periods of my career and my life. Everyone who loves the Spurs will remember that Big Ange always bags trophies in his second season. We've made history! Cheers and good luck on your journey! I'll always be rooting for you."

Forward Dominic Solanke wrote: "Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy. Won't ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure."

Other players including Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van De Ven also paid tribute.

Postecoglou Reflects on His Time at Spurs

In a heartfelt statement, Postecoglou spoke of pride and gratitude for his tenure, highlighting the significance of the Europa League victory.

He said: "When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget."

He continued: "That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible."

Postecoglou expressed confidence in the team's future potential: "We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them."

He thanked the supporters and the club's staff, closing with a message of unity: "And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special. We are forever connected. Audere est Facere."

Future Uncertain as Brentford's Thomas Frank Emerges as Leading Candidate

With Postecoglou's exit, Brentford manager Thomas Frank is reportedly the frontrunner to take over the Tottenham hot seat, though he will inherit a squad reportedly frustrated and unsettled by the manner of the managerial change.

The club now faces the challenge of moving forward after a period marked by historic success and sudden upheaval.