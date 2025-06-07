NATO Chief, Canadian PM Discuss Support For Ukraine
"The leaders discussed the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, trans-Atlantic security, and supporting Ukraine in its self-defense," the statement said.Read also: Ukraine invited to NATO summit, but agenda still in development – Rutte
Prime Minister Carney affirmed the new government's mandate "to increase defense spending and assert Canada's sovereignty, including as part of the NATO Alliance."
Rutte stated this week that NATO defense ministers had agreed on joint capability targets and endorsed defense investment goals of up to 5% of GDP for each allied country.
Photo: NATO
