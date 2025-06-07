Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Chief, Canadian PM Discuss Support For Ukraine


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the Office of the Canadian Prime Minister reported the outcome of a phone call between the two leaders.

"The leaders discussed the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, trans-Atlantic security, and supporting Ukraine in its self-defense," the statement said.

Prime Minister Carney affirmed the new government's mandate "to increase defense spending and assert Canada's sovereignty, including as part of the NATO Alliance."

Rutte stated this week that NATO defense ministers had agreed on joint capability targets and endorsed defense investment goals of up to 5% of GDP for each allied country.

