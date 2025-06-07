Job Vacancies In Estonia Down Nearly Five Percent In 1Q2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There were 9,130 job vacancies across enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Estonia in the first quarter of 2025.Data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

This marks a 4.9 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. At the same time, 39,088 individuals were hired, slightly exceeding hiring figures from the first quarter of 2024.

The total number of occupied and vacant posts exceeded 594,000 in Q1. Job vacancies accounted for 1.5 percent of all posts - a slight drop from 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

“The highest number of job vacancies was reported in the education sector (1,274) and public administration and defense (1,254), while the largest number of occupied posts was in manufacturing (97,736),” Saagpakk explained.

A total of 5,633 individuals left their positions at the initiative of their employer, representing 14.8 percent of all employee departures in Q1 2025 - a reduction from 16.3 percent in Q1 2024. The wholesale and retail trade sector saw the highest number of job exits overall, with 6,006 people leaving their jobs.

Meanwhile, hiring activity remained strong. The largest number of new hires was recorded in manufacturing (6,053) and wholesale and retail trade (5,513). Labour turnover - the sum of people hired and those who left - decreased by nearly 1.4 percent year over year.

The majority of job vacancies in Q1 were concentrated in Harju County, accounting for 75.7 percent of all vacant posts - 66.5 percent of which were in Tallinn. Tartu County followed with 11.2 percent of all occupied positions, while Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties accounted for 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

Statistics Estonia collects these insights using data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board's employment register, as well as survey responses from the“Wages and Salaries and Labor Force” questionnaire. The statistical activity is commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.