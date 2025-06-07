G7 Meet: Will PM Modi Highlight Pakistan's Terror Nexus In First Foreign Trip After Operation Sindoor?

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call on Friday evening from Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney, who invited him to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada later this month. Sharing details of the conversation on X, PM Modi congratulated Carney on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation. Expressing optimism, PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting PM Carney later this month in Canada. "Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The thawing of ties between India and Canada comes after the recent elections in Canada that saw the victory of Mark Carney. Carney took over the leadership from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after losing the confidence of his party early this year.

Modi congratulated Carney on election win

Upon his election victory, PM Modi had posted on X, "Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

Carney's public advocation for improving ties

Unlike his predecessor Trudeau, whose tenure saw strained relations with India following his allegations related to the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, Carney has publicly advocated for improving ties with India. He notably extended condolences following the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a commitment to strengthen India-Canada relations. The G7 Summit (Group of Seven) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues, according to the G7's official website. The members of the G7 are France, the US, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada and the UK. (ANI)