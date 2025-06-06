Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With An Indian Parliamentary Delegation
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with an Indian parliamentary delegation in Washington. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ strong support of India in the fight against terrorism and the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Deputy and delegation discussed the importance of advancing key areas of the bilateral relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties to foster economic growth and prosperity in both countries.
