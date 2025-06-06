Tochytskyi Urges Europeans To Refrain From Bringing Russian Performers Back To Stage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"The European news outlet Politico Europe has published an article about the gradual return of Russian classical music performers from the 'blacklist' to major European stages. Specifically, it mentions conductor Valery Gergiev and opera singer Anna Netrebko. Both were 'excluded' from the global music community after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to their support for the Kremlin's political interests. However, announcements of their upcoming performances in Europe have recently begun to appear," the ministry said.

Gergiev - widely known for his public support of the Russian dictator - plans a series of performances by the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra in Spain next year. A local festival organizer even claimed that the event would be funded using EU money.

According to Politico Europe, the European Commission contacted Spanish authorities to confirm that no EU funds were used to support performances involving the pro-Putin conductor.

Meanwhile, Netrebko has spoken out against the war but has refused to openly condemn Vladimir Putin's criminal policies. She is currently under sanctions in Ukraine but has an extensive European performance schedule over the next year and a half.

The ministry emphasized that in his interview with Politico, Tochytskyi urged Europe's arts scene to "think twice" before welcoming Russian performers back into the fold, calling it "very risky" to reintegrate Russian culture while Moscow's full-scale invasion grinds on.

"When you have a Russian active cultural action in [your] country, it's immediately about disinformation and about preparing some kind of act of aggression," the minister said, citing Ukraine's own experience.

The ministry also noted that in a conversation with the news outlet, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef agreed with this viewpoint.

"European stages should not be giving any space to those who are supporting this war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Micallef stressed that even privately funded performances should not be exempt from the political call to reject cooperation with artists who support the war.

"We have to work stronger and harder with our member states to make sure this doesn't happen," the commissioner added.

Tochytskyi, in turn, proposed that European theatre companies involve Ukrainian performers or their colleagues from EU countries instead.

"Let's promote those who really share democratic values," he said.