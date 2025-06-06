Understanding Local Building Codes: Deck Restorations Breaks Down Permit Requirements In Des Moines

MENAFN - GetNews)



Des Moines, IA - Homeowners planning a new outdoor addition often overlook one critical step: understanding local building codes. In Des Moines, city regulations require that many deck projects obtain a permit before construction begins. This helps ensure the safety, durability, and compliance of the structure.

Deck Restorations, a trusted deck builder Des Moines , is educating local homeowners on what it takes to meet these requirements and why skipping permits can result in costly consequences.

When Permits Are Required

According to local regulations, a permit is usually necessary if the deck is:



More than 30 inches above ground,

Attached to the main structure,

Serving as a primary exit, Or if the project includes significant structural changes.



Failing to obtain a permit could lead to fines, legal issues, or forced removal of the deck. Working with a knowledgeable Des Moines deck builder helps avoid these complications.

What Inspectors Evaluate

Once a permit is issued, city inspectors will verify that the deck meets safety and structural standards. They check details like footing depth, beam and joist spacing, railing height, stair design, and the quality of materials used.

Each of these elements plays a critical role in ensuring the deck can withstand local weather conditions and long-term use.

Importance of Permits

Permits aren't just red tape they protect homeowners. A properly permitted deck is typically safer, easier to insure, and more appealing to future buyers. Deck builder Des Moines IA professionals know how to integrate these requirements into a project from day one.







Working With a Professional Deck Builder

Experienced contractors simplify the permitting process by handling applications, submitting plans, and coordinating inspections. Deck Restorations does just that, ensuring their clients' decks are code-compliant and inspection-ready.

This not only saves homeowners time and stress but also ensures quality construction that will last.

Homeowner Tips

Before beginning a deck project, homeowners should ask:



Will this require a building permit?

Are there height or size limits?

How long does the permit process take? What inspections will be necessary?



Understanding these factors helps keep the project on schedule and within legal bounds.

About Deck Restorations

Deck Restorations is a professional deck builder Des Moines residents rely on for expert design, construction, and code-compliant solutions. Based in Des Moines Iowa , the company specializes in deck building, refinishing, and repairs. Whether you're building from scratch or restoring an existing structure, Deck Restorations ensures the job is done right safely, beautifully, and to code.