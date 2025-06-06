“Texas Legacy In Lights” Unveils All-Texas Cast As Filming Set To Begin June 15

MENAFN - GetNews) Immersive Historical Film Experience to Shine New Light on Texas Origins with Lone Star Talent Leading the Way.

Gonzales, TX, USA - June 06, 2025 - Texas Legacy in Lights, the pioneering immersive film and museum experience, has officially unveiled its all-Texas cast and crew , ushering in a new era of heritage-driven storytelling. This large-scale project, set to begin production on June 15, 2025 , and grand opening on October 2 , marks a milestone in historical filmmaking-grounded in place, powered by passion, and shaped by the people who call Texas home.

Developed by a creative team committed to honoring Texas's revolutionary legacy, Texas Legacy in Lights dramatizes key events leading to the Texas Revolution, including the iconic“Come and Take It” confrontation in Gonzales. It seeks not only to educate but to emotionally connect audiences to the humanity, courage, and sacrifice that defined early Texas.

“This isn't just a film-it's a living, breathing monument,” says the Austin Film Crew.“Every actor, crew member, designer, and technician are a Texan. That matters. It's not just authenticity-it's pride. It's personal.”

All-Texas Cast Brings Heritage to Life

The film's cast brings together a diverse, accomplished, and passionate group of performers-all with roots in Texas and a deep respect for the story being told.







Samantha Plumb – Eveline DeWitt

A stage and screen veteran from Austin, Plumb leads the cast as Eveline DeWitt, a resilient frontier woman facing the turbulence of a land on the brink of war. Her credits include acclaimed stage roles in The Winter's Tale, Frankenstein, and Hearts Like Fists, as well as work in regional independent films.

“Portraying Eveline DeWitt is an incredibly personal and powerful experience for me,” says Plumb.“As a proud Texan with deep roots in this state's history, it's an honor to bring this pivotal story to life.”







William Grant Bain – John E. Gaston

Bain, who has worked in stage and screen, brings a personal connection to the project-he is a direct descendant of John William Smith , the man who delivered the call for reinforcements from the Alamo.

“This story is in my blood,” Bain says.“The chance to portray a character whose decisions shaped our history, and to do so where it happened, is both an honor and a responsibility.”







Kelby C. McCan – John Henry Moore

A native of Houston and U.S. Air Force veteran, McCan's roots run deep. A descendant of a family who fought in the James Long Expedition, he brings the perfect blend of grit and reverence to the role of John Henry Moore.

“Filming in Gonzales, where the spark of revolution lit the fire of freedom, isn't just a job-it's a homecoming,” he shares.







Chris Marks – Sam Houston

With a resume spanning Pain Hustlers (Netflix), Burn Notice (Hulu), and Tycoon (Amazon Prime), Marks brings heft to his role as Sam Houston. He has a strong background in stage and screen, along with a passion for elevating historical stories through nuanced performance. He currently resides in San Antonio.

“We're not just remembering the past-we're reviving it. I really think this will change how museums and educational spaces tell stories going forward,” he says.







Peggy Schott – Sarah DeWitt

A seasoned actress with credits in Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Vindication (Angel Studios), and numerous indie films, Schott embodies the strength of Sarah DeWitt-a matriarch who stood firm during political upheaval and personal loss.

“These women were strong, spiritual, resilient. Their courage was quiet and constant. That's real heroism,” says Schott.







Zachary Colmenero – William Philip King

Known for his deeply powerful and respected portrayals, along with his ambitious and mind-bending storytelling, Colmenero is also a filmmaker and founder of Stars Above Foundation, which advocates childhood cancer awareness.

“William King's sacrifice at such a young age mirrors the kinds of stories I try to tell: brave, human, inspiring. It's an honor to walk in his shoes.”







Johnny Chops – Thomas Jackson

Best known as a musician with the Randy Rogers Band, Chops also appeared in Killin' Jim Kelly (Amazon Prime) and directs his own video work. A Texas State University alum, Chops brings frontier heart and creative energy to the role of Jackson.

“It's humbling and grounding. Telling this story in the place it happened adds weight you can't replicate in a studio,” he says.







Ajay Ramos – Captain Juan Seguín

A multi-talented actor, model, and former radio personality, Ramos represents a critical piece of the early Texas conflict. He previously hosted one of the largest Latinx radio shows in Texas and works closely with Down syndrome awareness charities.

“Seguín fought not just for independence, but for inclusion, says Ramos. As a proud Texan, I carry that passion in everything I do. 'Texas shall be free, independent, or we shall perish with glory in battle.'”







Danny Debs – Lt. Francisco de Castañeda

Born in Colombia and raised in Puerto Rico before settling in Texas, Debs is a decorated actor and filmmaker with over 25 television appearances and several indie film roles. His portrayal of Castañeda brings a bilingual, bicultural richness to one of Texas's most pivotal leaders.

“I'm honored to portray such a layered figure,” says Debs.“He's not a villain-he's a man caught between duty and conscience. I believe this story will touch hearts across cultures and borders.”

Production Timeline & Vision

. June 15, 2025 – Principal Photography Begins

. October 2, 2025 – Grand Opening of Texas Legacy in Lights

Set in the very locations where history unfolded, Texas Legacy in Lights blends traditional filmmaking with museum-quality production design, interactive exhibits, and immersive storytelling methods. The project is expected to boost cultural tourism in Gonzales and establish a new benchmark for historical education through media.

“We're not just making a film-we're creating an experience,” says director John Franklin Rinehart.“This is the story of Texas told by Texans, on Texas soil, for the world.”

More Than a Movie: A Living Tribute

The project is supported by a collaborative effort of historians, creatives, educators, and community leaders who believe in the power of storytelling to inspire the next generation.

With its all-Texan cast and crew, Texas Legacy in Lights not only revives a vital chapter of history-it redefines how history is experienced.

