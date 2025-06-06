NAIA Expands Partnership With Urban Edge Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has expanded its partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN) to now recognize them as an Endorsed Broadcasting Partner of the NAIA.

The expanded partnership will grant UEN the rights to stream and repackage up to 12 NAIA-sanctioned competitions each year for digital broadcast on UEN platforms. Additionally, beginning in the fall of 2026, UEN will feature key matchups in a“Game of the Week” initiative aimed at delivering even more on-demand sports content for NAIA fans.

“The NAIA's strategic partnership with UEN has significantly increased the visibility of our student-athletes and association,” said NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr.“Expanding this partnership will allow us to continue showcasing the talent and dedication of our student-athletes, while providing a free streaming option to NAIA fans nationwide.”

Initially established in the fall of 2024, the NAIA's partnership with UEN has played a critical role in promoting access and increasing viewership of NAIA National Championships. Fans can access NAIA broadcasts for free on the newly designed UEN app, available on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, Amazon Fire Stick, and Fire TV.

“Through our continued collaboration with the NAIA, we are building a diverse portfolio of content that not only entertains but also serves a national audience,” said Hardy L. Pelt, founding member and chief revenue officer of UEN.“This relationship allows brands to promote and market themselves effectively, reaching fans in innovative ways that enhance the overall athletic experience.”

The NAIA's expanded partnership with UEN runs through July 2029.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS (NAIA)

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. NAIA members provide more than 83,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $1.3 billion in financial aid from NAIA institutions, and compete in 29 national championships. naia | @NAIA

ABOUT URBAN EDGE NETWORK

Urban Edge Network (UEN) is a leading 24-hour streaming network showcasing a diverse portfolio of collegiate sports. With a special focus on competitions from the NAIA, NBAG, and HBCU Athletic Conferences, UEN champions inclusivity, highlighting women's sports and a variety of athletic events. By delivering accessible, high-quality content, UEN enables fans to celebrate and connect with collegiate talent across the country.