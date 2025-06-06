GPAINNOVA Wins The 2025 TCT Award In Post-Processing With Its Dlyte Turboflow

GPAINNOVA, a global technology group specializing in advanced surface finishing solutions, has been honored with the prestigious TCT Award 2025 in the Post-Processing category for its innovative new system, DLyte TurboFlow.

The award was presented on June 4th at a ceremony held in Birmingham, during TCT 3Sixty 2025, one of the leading trade shows for additive manufacturing. Receiving the award on behalf of GPAINNOVA were Pau Sarsanedas, CEO and President; Marc Sarsanedas, inventor of the patented DryLyte Technology, and Jaume Miras, CMO of the business group.

DLyte TurboFlow: Redefining Large-Scale Surface Finishing

Unveiled in November 2024, DLyte TurboFlow is a next-generation surface finishing solution that revolutionizes the electropolishing process. Unlike traditional systems, it uses media fluid propulsion to finish parts precisely and efficiently, with the workpieces remaining static. This enables the patented DLyte process to be applied at industrial scale, regardless of part size, weight, or complexity.

Key innovations of DLyte TurboFlow include a rack-based configuration that allows simultaneous processing of multiple parts, improving throughput and reducing operational costs; a cleaner, quieter, and safer working environment, with minimal chemical exposure and reduced fluid and energy consumption; turbine-controlled flow for adjustable, high-precision finishing, paired with real-time process monitoring via an intelligent control system, and an intuitive user interface with preset programs for different materials and geometries.

Compatibility with a wide range of materials including stainless steel, titanium, and superalloys.

Continued Legacy of Innovation at TCT Awards

This recognition marks GPAINNOVA's third win in the Post-Processing category at the TCT Awards. The company was first awarded in 2018 for its DryLyte Technology, and again in 2022 for its projection-based electrofinishing system, DLyte eBlast. These achievements underscore GPAINNOVA's ongoing leadership in post-processing innovation and its commitment to developing technologies that advance the future of manufacturing.

About the TCT Awards

The TCT Awards, held annually in Birmingham (UK), recognize excellence in 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and related technologies. With eleven categories covering industry applications and technical breakthroughs, the event also celebrates individuals and organizations shaping the future of digital manufacturing. In 2025, GPAINNOVA was shortlisted in the Post-Processing category alongside AMT PostPro, a company that was distinguished with the Highly Commended mention, LUX, and Russell.

About GPAINNOVA

Founded in 2013 in Barcelona, GPAINNOVA has expanded globally with subsidiaries in Sunrise (Florida, USA), Monterrey (Mexico), Hong Kong and Shenzhen (China). The company specializes in metal surface finishing through its brands DLyte and MURUA ; GPASPACE, dedicated to the aerospace sector; marine robotics with SEABOTS, power electronics with POWER INNOTECH, and medical devices with GPAMEDICAL. It has more than 60 distributors, more than 1,500 clients worldwide and more than 2,000 machines installed. From 2020 to 2024, GPAINNOVA was recognized annually by the Financial Times as one of the 1,000 fastest-growing European companies.