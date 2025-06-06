Putin Buying Time To Continue Fighting - Zelensky
"A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, over 40 missiles. A significant part was shot down. But not all of them. And, unfortunately, not everyone around the world condemns such strikes. And this is exactly what Putin is exploiting. He is buying himself time to keep fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to split the world in order to prevent the pressure over their war from increasing. We need to see the task clearly. Diplomacy must work, there must be security guarantees, peace must be achieved, and this requires initial steps, including a ceasefire. We need to put pressure on Russia to make this happen and for the strikes to stop," Zelensky said.Read also: Russia launched over 400 drones, 40 missiles against Ukraine overnight - Zelensky
The president noted that rescue operations continued throughout the day in various regions, including Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Sumy.
A total of 80 people have been injured. As of now, four deaths have been confirmed – in Kyiv and Lutsk.
"My condolences go out to families and friends. There may still be people under the rubble. Those killed in Kyiv are rescuers who scrambled to the scene of the first strike and, unfortunately, were killed by Russia's double-tap attack. Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remennyi, and Pavlo Ezgor were firefighters-rescuers with the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit," Zelensky said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of June 6, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities.
Photo: President's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment