OECS Conservation International Forge Strategic Partnership To Bolster Climate Resilience And Ocean Conservation
The MoU, signed by the OECS director General Dr Didacus Jules and CI's Senior Vice President for Field Programs, Kelvin Alie, at the recent 12th OECS Council of Ministers meeting on Environmental Sustainability (COM:ES 12) in Antigua and Barbuda (April 29, 2025), outlines a shared vision to support the conservation, sustainable use, and effective management of the region's natural resources. It also commits both organisations to enhancing climate resilience through collaborative action focused on financing, partnership building, capacity development, and informed decision-making.
“This partnership is a game-changer for our region,” said Dr Jules.“It's about more than just protecting nature-it's about securing a thriving future for our people. By investing in our environment, we're also creating jobs, strengthening resilience, and upholding the values of fairness and sustainability at the heart of the St. George's Declaration 2040.”
What's in the plan?
Conservation International will bring its expertise to the table by:
-
Unlocking funding – Helping OECS countries access finance for climate and conservation goals.
Restoring ecosystems – Advising on blue carbon projects (like mangrove and seagrass restoration) and nature-based climate solutions.
Strengthening policies – Supporting stronger environmental laws in line with global standards.
Boosting science & innovation – Improving data sharing and decision-making for a greener economy.
Supporting green businesses – Helping small and medium-sized enterprises thrive in nature-friendly industries.
Meanwhile, the OECS will:
-
Guide CI's regional strategy – Offering policy insights for the Lesser Antilles Landscape program.
Connect key players – Bringing governments, communities, and partners together for a bigger impact.
Champion nature-based solutions – Co-creating projects that fight climate change while protecting biodiversity.
Mobilize support – Rallying financial and political backing to scale up successful initiatives.
Both organisations will also share knowledge on conservation funding, green economic shifts, and climate resilience strategies.
“We're honored to stand with the OECS in this critical work,” said Kelvin Alie.“The Caribbean's natural resources-its coral reefs, forests, and coastlines-are the foundation of life here. By safeguarding them, we're securing a better future for millions.”
This collaboration highlights the OECS's role as a regional leader in environmental action, proving once again that innovative, science-driven solutions can drive real change.
The agreement will run for three years, with the option to extend, marking the start of a long-term commitment to a healthier, more resilient Eastern Caribbean.
