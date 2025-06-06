LEADOPTIK Awarded Key Patents Across Three Continents

Strengthening Global IP Portfolio in Optical Imaging for Minimally Invasive Procedures

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEADOPTIK Inc., a Silicon Valley-based medical imaging company, today announced it has been awarded key patents for its proprietary optical probe across three continents: North America, Europe, and Asia.

LEADOPTIK designs and manufactures optical probes for minimally invasive procedures, where two critical factors are essential: high-resolution imaging and a miniaturized form factor. High-resolution imaging enables real-time visualization of tissue microstructure, empowering clinicians with the insight needed to make more informed decisions-whether collecting biopsy samples, resecting tumor margins, or delivering therapies to targeted sites.

Equally important is miniaturization. Space is at a premium during minimally invasive procedures, and LEADOPTIK's probe is designed with an exceptionally small footprint to navigate tight anatomical pathways without compromising performance.

The company's innovation is powered by cutting-edge metasurface technology-flat optical components created through the fusion of nanofabrication and advanced optical design. Unlike traditional optics, metasurfaces enable ultra-thin, high-performance imaging systems that are ideal for integration into medical devices.

These three newly granted patents underscore LEADOPTIK's leadership in medical imaging:



U.S. Patent (#US11953698B1) : Covers a novel device-level metasurface design that significantly extends imaging depth without sacrificing resolution. The patent was granted with 100% of its original claims-a testament to the novelty of LEADOPTIK's approach.

European and Japanese Patents (PCT065237 & PCT029301) : Protect both the current probe assembly method and alternative configurations that support expanded clinical applications.

"Building robust and scalable medical devices is non-negotiable," said Reza Khorasaninejad, CEO and Co-founder of LEADOPTIK. "Our team has not only invented new optical designs but also developed novel methods of integrating them with semiconductor-grade manufacturing processes. These patents reflect our commitment to making next-generation imaging accessible, reliable, and globally protected."

"Our intellectual property is the foundation of LEADOPTIK's competitive edge," said Dr. Jiang You, Co-Founder and VP of Medical Imaging. "These patents not only protect our unique optical architecture but also validate the deep technical innovation required to miniaturize high-resolution imaging. It's a major milestone that strengthens our ability to scale globally and expand into new clinical applications."

About LEADOPTIK

LEADOPTIK is a Silicon Valley-based company pioneering AI-enhanced real-time optical imaging at the point of biopsy. By integrating high-resolution microstructural visualization with emerging analytics, the LIA system bridges the gap between diagnosis, and therapy, supporting more precise and informed decision-making in interventional pulmonology and beyond.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

