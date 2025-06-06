Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stop & Shop Recalls Select Varieties Of Nature's Promise Veggie Chips


2025-06-06 05:45:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling select varieties of Nature's Promise veggie chips after being alerted by the supplier of possible undeclared wheat allergen.

The recall includes the following products:

  • Nature's Promise Veggie Chips multipack, 6 count, 6 oz., UPC 68826758057, with the lot code of Sept.22, 2025.
  • Nature's Promise Veggie Chips, 1 oz., UPC 68826758056, with the lot code of Sept. 22, 2025.

Customers with wheat allergies who purchased this product should not consume it and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store for a full refund.

MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109646789

