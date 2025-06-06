403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stop & Shop Recalls Select Varieties Of Nature's Promise Veggie Chips
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling select varieties of Nature's Promise veggie chips after being alerted by the supplier of possible undeclared wheat allergen.
The recall includes the following products:
- Nature's Promise Veggie Chips multipack, 6 count, 6 oz., UPC 68826758057, with the lot code of Sept.22, 2025. Nature's Promise Veggie Chips, 1 oz., UPC 68826758056, with the lot code of Sept. 22, 2025.
Customers with wheat allergies who purchased this product should not consume it and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store for a full refund.CONTACT: Contact ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment