AOFAS Awards More Than $258,000 In Grants To Fund Foot And Ankle Orthopaedic Research

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) awarded its annual research grants to 12 promising foot and ankle research projects. With funding from the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation , the AOFAS Research Grants Program provides AOFAS members and their research teams with the resources to discover new foot and ankle treatments and advance patient care.

This year, the AOFAS continued its commitment to research by awarding more than $258,000 in funding-including two Resident Awards that support the work of an orthopaedic resident, and two Early Career Awards that recognize a researcher less than 10 years out of fellowship. First-time research grant applicants were also awarded 10 percent advantage in overall score.

"The AOFAS Research Grants Program supports innovative studies and provides opportunities for our surgeons-especially those early in their careers-to contribute to the future of our specialty," said AOFAS Research Committee Chair Michael C. Aynardi, MD, from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the Resident and Early Career Awards, the AOFAS awarded two Established Project Grants (up to $50,000), five Small Project Grants (up to $20,000 each), and the Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant (up to $25,000). Established in 2021 with a generous donation from AOFAS Past President Ronald W. Smith, MD, and his wife, Wendy, the Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant funds promising prospective research studies in areas of high clinical importance.

Since 1997, AOFAS has awarded more than $2.5 million in research grants. The AOFAS Research Grants Program is funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported in part by a grant from Arthrex, Inc.

"By advancing research, we are equipping physicians with the knowledge to better diagnose and treat complex foot and ankle condition, ultimately improving patient care," Dr. Aynardi said.

Congratulations to the 2025 AOFAS Research Grant Recipients!

Established Project Grants (up to $50,000)

Validation of Novel Biomarkers to Differentiate Foot and Ankle Infections from Inflammatory Arthritis

Irvin Oh, MD

Lower Extremity Gait, Mobility, and Balance Confidence in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Patients with Cavovarus Foot Deformity

Bopha Chrea, MD

Small Project Grants (up to $20,000)

The Efficacy of TMR in Diabetic Neuroma Pain Reduction

Edward Lee, MD, MS

Nonpsychotrophic Cannabinoids May Enhance Fracture Healing in a Murine Neuropathic Model

Ashlee MacDonald, MD

Biological and Histological Analysis of Zadek Calcaneal Osteotomy vs. Open Achilles Tendon Splitting Procedure for Insertional Achilles Tendinosis

Tyler Gonzalez, MD, MBA

Adenosine Therapy to Treat Charcot Arthropathy

Samuel Adams, MD

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation in Foot and Ankle Surgery: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Raymond J. Walls, MD

Early Career Awards (up to $20,000)

The Passive Collection of Wearable Data and Self-Reported Outcomes in Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Patients

David Jaffe, MD

Long-Term Outcomes following Reconstruction of the Flexible Progressive Collapsing Foot Deformity

Matthew Conti, MD

Resident Awards (up to $5,000)

A Not-So-Silent Threat: The Impact of Surgical Suction Devices on Noise in the Foot and Ankle Operating Room

Daniel Santana, MD, MS

Mentor: Eric Giza, MD

Contact Pressures During Lower Extremity Immobilization: A Biomechanical Study

Erik Nakken, MD

Mentor: James Holmes, MD

Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant (up to $25,000)

Development of a Limb Risk Assessment Model for Patients with Diabetic Foot Syndrome

Christopher Gross, MD; Daniel Scott, MD, MBA

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit aofas .

