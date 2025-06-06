AOFAS Awards More Than $258,000 In Grants To Fund Foot And Ankle Orthopaedic Research
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) awarded its annual research grants to 12 promising foot and ankle research projects. With funding from the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation , the AOFAS Research Grants Program provides AOFAS members and their research teams with the resources to discover new foot and ankle treatments and advance patient care.
This year, the AOFAS continued its commitment to research by awarding more than $258,000 in funding-including two Resident Awards that support the work of an orthopaedic resident, and two Early Career Awards that recognize a researcher less than 10 years out of fellowship. First-time research grant applicants were also awarded 10 percent advantage in overall score.
"The AOFAS Research Grants Program supports innovative studies and provides opportunities for our surgeons-especially those early in their careers-to contribute to the future of our specialty," said AOFAS Research Committee Chair Michael C. Aynardi, MD, from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
In addition to the Resident and Early Career Awards, the AOFAS awarded two Established Project Grants (up to $50,000), five Small Project Grants (up to $20,000 each), and the Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant (up to $25,000). Established in 2021 with a generous donation from AOFAS Past President Ronald W. Smith, MD, and his wife, Wendy, the Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant funds promising prospective research studies in areas of high clinical importance.
Since 1997, AOFAS has awarded more than $2.5 million in research grants. The AOFAS Research Grants Program is funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported in part by a grant from Arthrex, Inc.
"By advancing research, we are equipping physicians with the knowledge to better diagnose and treat complex foot and ankle condition, ultimately improving patient care," Dr. Aynardi said.
Congratulations to the 2025 AOFAS Research Grant Recipients!
Established Project Grants (up to $50,000)
Validation of Novel Biomarkers to Differentiate Foot and Ankle Infections from Inflammatory Arthritis
Irvin Oh, MD
Lower Extremity Gait, Mobility, and Balance Confidence in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Patients with Cavovarus Foot Deformity
Bopha Chrea, MD
Small Project Grants (up to $20,000)
The Efficacy of TMR in Diabetic Neuroma Pain Reduction
Edward Lee, MD, MS
Nonpsychotrophic Cannabinoids May Enhance Fracture Healing in a Murine Neuropathic Model
Ashlee MacDonald, MD
Biological and Histological Analysis of Zadek Calcaneal Osteotomy vs. Open Achilles Tendon Splitting Procedure for Insertional Achilles Tendinosis
Tyler Gonzalez, MD, MBA
Adenosine Therapy to Treat Charcot Arthropathy
Samuel Adams, MD
Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation in Foot and Ankle Surgery: A Randomized Controlled Trial
Raymond J. Walls, MD
Early Career Awards (up to $20,000)
The Passive Collection of Wearable Data and Self-Reported Outcomes in Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Patients
David Jaffe, MD
Long-Term Outcomes following Reconstruction of the Flexible Progressive Collapsing Foot Deformity
Matthew Conti, MD
Resident Awards (up to $5,000)
A Not-So-Silent Threat: The Impact of Surgical Suction Devices on Noise in the Foot and Ankle Operating Room
Daniel Santana, MD, MS
Mentor: Eric Giza, MD
Contact Pressures During Lower Extremity Immobilization: A Biomechanical Study
Erik Nakken, MD
Mentor: James Holmes, MD
Ronald and Wendy Smith Clinical Research Grant (up to $25,000)
Development of a Limb Risk Assessment Model for Patients with Diabetic Foot Syndrome
Christopher Gross, MD; Daniel Scott, MD, MBA
About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons
Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.
About the AOFAS
The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit aofas .
SOURCE American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle SocietyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment