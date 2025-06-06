Neutrino Inc. Launches Reconnect App For Canva, Setting A New Standard In Real Estate Marketing Automation

Neutrino Launches REConnect on Canva to Transform Real Estate Marketing

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neutrino Inc. , a technology leader in the real estate space, is proud to announce the official launch of REConnect , a cutting-edge app that seamlessly integrates live MLS listing data with Canva, the widely used graphic design platform. Built specifically for the real estate industry, REConnect is transforming how agents, teams, and brokerages approach marketing by combining data accuracy with creative flexibility.With REConnect, real estate professionals can instantly populate Canva templates with real-time MLS data-including property details, listing photos, pricing, and status changes- directly within their design workspace. This eliminates manual input, reduces costly errors, and ensures that marketing materials are up-to-date across every platform and channel.Designed for Speed, Accuracy, and ImpactWhether producing social media posts, listing flyers, postcards, open house signage, or email banners, agents can now design in an instant.“REConnect bridges the gap between real-time data and creative design,” said a spokesperson for Neutrino Inc.“We designed this tool to empower real estate professionals to do more with less-less time spent updating, less risk of error, and less dependency on third-party designers-so they can focus on what really matters: connecting with clients and closing deals.”Key Benefits of REConnect:-Live MLS Syncing: Instantly reflects listing changes (e.g., price, status, photos) within Canva.-Design Automation: Drag and drop photos and listing details into your existing design templates directly from a Canva sidebar.-Built for Teams and Brokerages: Centralized control and easy sharing across multiple agents and offices.-MLS Market Reach: Supports major MLS markets nationwide, with expansion capabilities as needed.Backed by a Proven Real Estate Tech PartnerREConnect is the latest innovation from Neutrino Inc., a Seattle-based technology company that has been serving the real estate industry since 2006. Neutrino is known for delivering enterprise-grade digital solutions to some of the world's most respected real estate brands. The company's suite of tools spans listing syndication, automated marketing, digital branding, and now, direct design automation with REConnect.Neutrino's clients include international brokerages, boutique luxury firms, and leading proptech innovators. With a deep understanding of the operational and marketing challenges facing real estate professionals, Neutrino builds tools that are not only powerful, but practical.A Tool for the Modern Real Estate BrandREConnect is more than an app- it's a strategic asset for brokerages looking to scale their marketing efforts, support agent productivity, and maintain a consistent brand presence across markets. Whether you're an independent agent or managing a national network, REConnect helps you deliver polished, professional materials at speed and scale.For more information or to get started with REConnect, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" neutrinoinAbout Neutrino Inc.Founded in 2006, Neutrino Inc. is a real estate technology company based in Seattle, Washington. With a focus on design, automation, and efficiency, Neutrino provides custom software and digital tools for real estate organizations worldwide. Their products support listing automation, marketing integration, and now creative design through REConnect, helping professionals stand out in a crowded market.

