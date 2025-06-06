Napa Valley's Lux Forum Sponsors David Brooks Keynote At Westmont's 'Lead Where You Stand' Conference
Celeste and Robert White with David Brooks
David Brooks Challenges Leaders to Moral Clarity at Westmont Conference, Backed by Lux Forum of St. HelenaDavid Brooks reminds us all of what's at stake-and how each of us can lead with humility, moral imagination, and courage right where we are.”” - Celeste WhiteST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated New York Times columnist and bestselling author David Brooks delivered a powerful keynote yesterday at Westmont College's Lead Where You Stand conference, in an event made possible in part by the Gold Sponsorship of Lux Forum , a thought leadership organization based in St. Helena, California.
Brooks addressed a packed audience on Westmont's Santa Barbara campus, urging attendees to embrace a deeper, values-based approach to leadership amid growing cultural division. His address, which blended personal insight, social commentary, and a strong moral appeal, was the highlight of the three-day conference focused on courageous leadership and public virtue.
“In a fragmented society, we don't just need smart leaders,” Brooks told the crowd.“We need wise ones-people with grounded convictions and the capacity to build community and trust.”
This year's conference was made especially meaningful to many Napa Valley attendees thanks to the leadership and generosity of Celeste and Robert White , longtime Napa Valley residents and civic leaders, whose support through Lux Forum helped bring Brooks and other nationally recognized voices to the Westmont stage.
Celeste White , President and Chair of Lux Forum, commented:“We are proud to partner with Westmont College in supporting conversations that matter. David Brooks reminds us all of what's at stake-and how each of us can lead with humility, moral imagination, and courage right where we are.”
Lux Forum, founded to spark dialogue around faith, ethics, and leadership, has steadily grown into a dynamic platform for convening voices that inspire gratitude, reflection, and service. Their support of Lead Where You Stand underscores their commitment to fostering public discourse shaped by integrity and purpose.
The conference, now in its 11th year, gathered leaders from around the country to reflect on how they might lead authentically in their own communities-whether in business, nonprofits, education, or public service.
For more about the conference or the work of Lux Forum in the Napa Valley and beyond, visit .
