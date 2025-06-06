SUTPHEN TEAMSTERS EXTEND UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE TO URBANA

Taxpayer-Funded Employer Refuses to Bargain, Brings in Scabs

URBANA, Ohio, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 284 has been forced to expand its picket line against Sutphen Corporation to the company's facility in Urbana, Ohio. The strike action against Sutphen began May 28 at the Dublin, Ohio, facility after the Teamsters filed an unfair labor practice charge (ULP) against the company for failing to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

The nearly 100 Sutphen Teamsters, who assemble vital apparatuses for firefighters across the nation, have been working under an expired contract since October. The company has repeatedly refused to negotiate a new contract and has now brought in nonunion scabs from its Urbana facility to work in Dublin.

The Teamsters are fighting this reckless and desperate move by extending the strike to the Sutphen Urbana facility effective immediately. Local 284 will not rest until a contract is produced that includes better pay, health care, and job security.