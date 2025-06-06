Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SUTPHEN TEAMSTERS EXTEND UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE TO URBANA


2025-06-06 03:15:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Taxpayer-Funded Employer Refuses to Bargain, Brings in Scabs

URBANA, Ohio, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 284 has been forced to expand its picket line against Sutphen Corporation to the company's facility in Urbana, Ohio. The strike action against Sutphen began May 28 at the Dublin, Ohio, facility after the Teamsters filed an unfair labor practice charge (ULP) against the company for failing to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

The nearly 100 Sutphen Teamsters, who assemble vital apparatuses for firefighters across the nation, have been working under an expired contract since October. The company has repeatedly refused to negotiate a new contract and has now brought in nonunion scabs from its Urbana facility to work in Dublin.

The Teamsters are fighting this reckless and desperate move by extending the strike to the Sutphen Urbana facility effective immediately. Local 284 will not rest until a contract is produced that includes better pay, health care, and job security.

WHO:

Sutphen Teamsters, members and leaders from Local 284


WHEN:

Daily, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.


WHERE:

935 S Edgewood Ave.

Urbana, OH 43078

Media Contact:
 Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
 [email protected]

On-site Contact:
 Derrick Miller, (614) 364-6383

SOURCE Teamsters Local 284

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06062025003732001241ID1109646637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search