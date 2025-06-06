French Open 2025: Alcaraz Pays Tribute To His Idol Nadal's Footprint Ahead Of Semifinal Clash (WATCH)

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was spotted paying homage to his idol and tennis legend Rafael Nadal on the sidelines of his practice ahead of the French Open 2025 clash against Lorenzo Musetti at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, June 6.

Rafael Nadal was honoured by Roland Garros with a special on-court ceremony. The tournament paid a heartfelt tribute to a legendary tennis player, who clinched 14 French Open titles, a record for the most titles at a single Grand Slam tournament. As part of the tribute, the French Tennis Federation (FTF) president, Gilles Morettin, unveiled a commemorative plaque in front of Nadal, featuring his famed footprint and a replica of the French Open trophy on the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The plaque has become an attraction not only for the spectators but also for players who practice at the main court. During his practice, Carlos Alcaraz was seen paying tribute to Nadal's footprint by clicking a picture of it. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Alcaraz snaps Nadal's footprint

Rafael Nadal retired from his illustrious career after Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinals defeat to the Netherlands in November last year. Rafael Nadal is called 'King of Clay' for his sheer dominance on the clay court for two decades, having amassed an unparalleled 14 French Open titles and establishing a legacy that may never be matched in tennis history.

Alcaraz enters final as Musetti retires hurt in semifinal

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered his second consecutive final of the French Open after receiving a walkover from Lorenzo Musetti, who retired hurt due to a thigh injury. Alcaraz led 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-0, 2-0 after two hours and 25 minutes when the Italian star decided to quit due to a thigh issue.

In the opening set, Carlos Alcaraz was not able to find his rhythm as he was dominated by Musetti to trail 0-1 before the second set. In the second set, Alcaraz and Musetti put up a really good fight by giving each other no easy points, but the Spaniard held his nerve to eventually clinch the second set and level the match. In the third set, Alcaraz completely dominated it as Lorenzo Musetti could not make a comeback due to a thigh issue. As the Spanish tennis star was leading 2-0 in the fourth set, Musetti decided to retire from the match.

Carlos Alcaraz will face the winner of the semifinal 2 between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the title clash at the French Open on Sunday, June 8.

Carlos Alcaraz eyes history

As Carlos Alcaraz enters his second successive final of the French Open, the Spaniard will be aiming for history by becoming the first player since Rafael Nadal in 2006 to clinch back-to-back Roland Garros titles before turning 23.

Carlos Alcaraz is in impressive form in the ongoing French Open, despite having tough battles in a few matches, and will look to cap off a strong campaign with a title defence that could further cement his status as the heir to Rafael Nadal's clay-court legacy.

Before entering the French Open, Alcaraz clinched two clay-court titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Italian Open, defeating Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner in the respective finals.