18Th Season Of Azerbaijan Fashion Week Dedicated To Earth Element Concludes In Baku

The 18th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week has taken place at the Stone Chronicle Museum in Baku,reports.

The event was organized with the support of YARADICI – the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Each season of AFW is dedicated to one of the natural elements, transforming the event into not just a visual spectacle but also a philosophical reflection. The theme of the 2025 season was Earth - a symbol of resilience, depth, and heritage. The season's slogan, "The Spirit of Stone," highlighted a focus on natural forms, textures, materials, and the inner strength that inspires design.

Beyond runway shows, this edition of Azerbaijan Fashion Week featured educational programs, creative encounters, and a designer showroom where brands unveiled their new collections. The showroom, held at Hyatt Regency Baku, showcased the works of both local and international designers. Among the participants were Octavio Pizarro (France) , Naiyl Baikuchukov (Kazakhstan) , Ianis Chamalidy , Leffers , Lilia Fisher , Yulia Kiseleva , and EDGE (Russia) .

On May 24, the runway featured presentations by Naiyl Baikuchukov , Reve , Malique , Tsyhkovskyi , and Aksona . Works by participants of the Menzer Zakizade Fashion School were also shown, reflecting not only the designers' individual aesthetics but also the overall mood of the season. The day concluded with a standout presentation from the Natavan brand, known for its ethnic approach and focus on traditional forms and craftsmanship. This collection merged national heritage with modern aesthetics, emphasizing identity and belonging - one of the most vivid interpretations of the season's essence. The collection was accompanied by a unique live performance from the Choir named after Jahangir Jahangirov.

On May 25, solo shows by internationally renowned designers were held. The runway featured Zemfira Jaffar Couture , the Letters brand, and the season's special guests - Octavio Pizarro (Paris) and Ianis Chamalidy (Saint Petersburg) . Their collections represented a harmonious blend of couture techniques, deep cultural references, and contemporary reflections on form.

This season placed special emphasis on educational initiatives. With the support of the YARADICI Center , a series of lectures and masterclasses were organized for students from UNEC Design School , the University of Culture and Arts , and aspiring young designers. Local and international industry experts - photographers, fashion producers, stylists, and creative professionals such as Adil Yusifov , Natavan Aliyeva , Nadejda Kozhevnikova , and Andrey Artonov - shared their experience with participants.

HELLO! Magazine served as the official media partner and show organizer of AFW-2025. Among the special guests of the event was top model Vialina Lemann .

Since 2015, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has maintained its status as an international cultural platform, bringing together designers, media, and fashion experts from Europe, the CIS, and Asia. Each season reflects not only aesthetic trends but also becomes a real space for dialogue between fashion, culture, and identity.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli