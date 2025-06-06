Rocketseed Drops Release To Boost Email Signature Confidence On Mobile For Microsoft 365 Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketseed, a global leader in company email signature management software, has announced the upcoming launch of two major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 add-in feature, designed to improve user experience for both email senders and recipients. These new capabilities will be available to Microsoft 365 customers in coming weeks.

Rocketseed's Signature on Compose lets users preview their branded email signature directly in the compose window - giving full confidence it appears correctly before sending. The latest release extends this functionality to users of the Microsoft Outlook mobile app on iOS and Android, meeting demand from users composing and sending emails on the go.

The update also introduces embedded image support , ensuring all visual elements - logos, banners , social icons - display instantly and correctly, with no need for recipients to download. This marks a significant improvement over using referenced images on mobile devices, which was the only option until the recent update to the Microsoft API.

"These enhancements are a major step forward for both email senders and recipients," said Janine Ferenčak, Managing Director at Rocketseed. "With full support for Microsoft 365 and Outlook mobile apps, users can now see exactly how their email signature will appear before sending, ensuring brand consistency, especially on mobile. Meanwhile, embedded image support guarantees a perfect display for recipients."

These Rocketseed updates are available exclusively for Microsoft 365 customers. To implement, a company's Microsoft 365 administrator can request a manifest file from Rocketseed, enabling them to deploy the new functionality across their organization.

When a user composes a message, Rocketseed identifies the sender and automatically applies their pre-assigned signature, offering a tailored choice of a full version or a simplified version for email reply chains according to company policy. Signatures are managed centrally and rendered in real time, ensuring brand consistency and user flexibility.

With these new features, Rocketseed continues to lead the way in email signature software, delivering enterprise-grade tools for brand management, compliance, and marketing across every business email - including mobile.

About Rocketseed

Rocketseed is a leading provider of email signature management and marketing solutions, used and trusted by businesses worldwide. With tools for centralized signature control, automated updates, targeted banner campaigns, and robust analytics, Rocketseed helps organizations maintain brand consistency, drive engagement, and ensure compliance - all through their everyday email. Learn more at .

Press Contact

Jennifer Bassett

[email protected]

+447800547354

SOURCE Rocketseed (United States) Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED