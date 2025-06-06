Saferwatch And Clay County Sheriff's Office Launch Crime Tip Rewards Program

Jun 06, 2025, 11:16 ET













Share this article







SaferWatch and Clay County Sheriff's Office launch rewards program for tipsters.

New crime prevention initiative offers up to $5,000 for actionable tips submitted through the SaferWatch app or text line that lead to arrests, preventions or the recovery of long-term missing persons.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and SaferWatch are proud to announce the launch of the SaferWatch Rewards Program, a new public safety initiative designed to encourage community reporting of criminal activity, prevent acts of mass violence and help to find long-term missing persons. The program offers cash rewards for tips that lead to successful law enforcement and public safety outcomes.

Through this partnership, SaferWatch has established an initial $50,000 fund for Clay County, Florida, dedicated to rewarding individuals who submit actionable tips through the SaferWatch platform-either via the SaferWatch app, SaferWatch Text Line or a SaferWatch Web Form. Eligible tips may involve criminal investigations, long-term missing persons, or major incidents that result in a confirmed resolution by Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"The Clay County Sheriff's Office has been partners with SaferWatch for over 4 years now. We have over 50,000 SaferWatch users in our community and have already seen several success stories come from it. We couldn't be more grateful to help kick off this rewards program," Clay County Sheriff, Michelle Cook said. "If you see something, say something. This is another avenue to help encourage our community to submit valuable information. One tip can make all the difference."

Key details of the program include:



Rewards of up to $5,000 per case are available for tips submitted through the SaferWatch platform that results in an arrest or advance a long-term investigation.

Tips must be original, credible, and submitted by individuals who are not victims or participants in the incident. The Clay County Sheriff's Office determines the reward amounts based on the case and outcome.

"This initiative highlights how technology, community engagement and public safety agencies can come together to create a safer world," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "We're honored to support and partner with the Clay County Sheriff's Office in launching this impactful program."

To submit a tip, simply download the SaferWatch app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or visit saferwatchapp/download .

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading public safety platform that empowers individuals, schools, businesses, and law enforcement agencies to communicate, respond, and protect more effectively. Through real-time tip reporting, emergency alerts, panic buttons, and advanced integrations with 911 centers and security systems, SaferWatch helps create safer communities across the country. Learn more at .

About the Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is committed to serving and protecting the residents of Clay County, Florida. With a strong focus on community policing, transparency, and innovation, CCSO works to maintain a safe and secure environment through proactive law enforcement and collaborative partnerships.

SOURCE SaferWatch