Craig Brigman's Latest Book Titled“Don't Get Financially Destroyed In Divorce” On Amazon Flash Sale

Craig Brigman, EA, CDFA®, has announced a limited-time Amazon Flash Sale for his latest book, Don't Get Financially Destroyed in Divorce. The book, a powerful resource for men facing the financial chaos of separation, is now available at a discounted price for a short time only on Amazon.







Blending expert financial advice with real-world case studies, Brigman, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, reveals the pitfalls that destroy wealth during divorce proceedings. Men often get caught up in the emotional aspects, overlooking that divorce is also transactional. Without a plan, it's easy to lose your home, your retirement, and your financial future.

“This book is the financial defense strategy men need but rarely get, “ said Brigman.“I wrote it to help guys take back control, make informed decisions, and avoid being blindsided by the legal and financial system during divorce.”

Inside Don't Get Financially Destroyed in Divorce , readers will learn:



How to prepare financially before, during, and after filing for divorce

The real tax consequences of alimony, child support, and asset division

Why emotions are the biggest liability in divorce and how to stay strategic

How to protect businesses, retirement savings, and real estate assets Critical steps to avoid financial devastation and rebuild post-divorce

Backed by decades of experience helping men survive and thrive after divorce, Brigman breaks the silence on what really happens in courtrooms and behind closed doors. From dividing pensions to safeguarding credit, this is a masterclass in financial survival.

Whether considering divorce, already in the process, or recovering from it, Don't Get Financially Destroyed in Divorce is the guide every man needs by his side.

Don't miss out on this special flash sale! Craig Brigman's book, Don't Get Financially Destroyed in Divorce , will be available at a discounted price on June 10, 2025 .

To purchase the book during the flash sale, visit:

About Craig Brigman

Craig Brigman is a former IRS Agent, college professor, and currently a financial advisor helping business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals with complex financial issues. With over 20 years of experience in tax, finance, and business, Craig strives to simplify the complexities of money and help others achieve their goals. After his own divorce, Craig wanted to share some of the lessons he had learned and ensure that others had help when they needed it most.