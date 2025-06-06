With Mountains And Seas As Bridges, Shaping A Shared Future: Mountain Tourism Synergy Development Forum Successfully Held In Rome

MENAFN - GetNews) On June 4 (local time), the Mountain Tourism Synergy Development Forum, hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), was successfully held in Rome, Italy. Chinese representatives including, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General (Director-general level) of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and, Assistant Secretary-General of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, held in-depth discussions with Italian counterparts such as, Chair of the 12th Standing Committee of the Rome City Council,, Director of the SME Observatory at the Office of the Prime Minister of Italy, and, Head of the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations (FIAVET). The dialogue focused on key issues including the sustainable development of mountain tourism, cultural empowerment, and international cooperation.







Song Xiaolu , Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General (Director-general level) of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, presented to the participants a comprehensive picture of Guizhou's natural and cultural landscape. He emphasized that Guizhou is not only a quintessential mountainous province in China but also one of the most culturally rich regions in terms of ethnic diversity. Known as a“Sea of Festivals,” Guizhou is home to cultural treasures such as the Grand Song of the Dong people, the distinctive charm of Miao villages, and grassroots innovations like the“Village Super League,” all of which together compose a vivid narrative of mountain life. This deeply integrated model of“mountains, people, culture, and tourism” lies at the heart of Guizhou's unique appeal. He extended a sincere invitation to all sectors of the Italian tourism industry to visit Guizhou in late September and experience firsthand the region's cultural vitality and innovative practices during the International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2025.







Wen Weiya , Assistant Secretary-General of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), introduced the positioning, mission, and achievements of the Alliance. She noted that the recently concluded“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” theme event brought together global perspectives to explore how mountain tourism can embrace cultural diversity and drive inclusive growth. The event underscored IMTA's growing international influence in building global consensus and inspiring industry insights. She expressed the hope that, by promoting the principles of sustainability, inclusiveness, and shared development, the global mountain tourism sector can achieve healthier and more stable progress. She also emphasized that Guizhou Province, where IMTA is headquartered, will take this opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Italy, and jointly explore new prospects for mountain tourism development.







Mariano Angelucci , Chair of the 12th Standing Committee of the Rome City Council, stated that cultural and tourism exchanges between China and Italy have always remained continuous and vibrant. As a major tourist city in Europe, Rome consistently prioritizes innovation in the integration of culture and tourism and looks forward to deepening its partnership with China in broader areas. Carlo Capria , Director of the SME Observatory at the Office of the Prime Minister of Italy, shared several innovative practices in the field of green mountain tourism. He emphasized that the key to sustainable development lies in the coordinated advancement of ecological conservation, cultural heritage, and community participation.







Francesco Granese , Head of the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations (FIAVET), pointed out that sustainability has become a core issue in the tourism industry. He expressed hope to utilize the association's platform to strengthen mechanisms for China–Italy cooperation and jointly develop exemplary models of green tourism. Claudia Bettiol , a rural sustainability expert from Italy, shared typical examples of cultural revitalization and tourism development in mountain towns through festivals, art, and training. She also expressed the hope that such models could be promoted through future international cooperation.







Fabio Zambon , Mayor of Bellegra, and Fulvio Proietti , Mayor of Rocca Canterano, stated in their remarks that this forum provided a valuable platform for cooperation in mountain tourism between China and Italy. They expressed appreciation for China's efforts in advancing bilateral exchanges and indicated their willingness for Italian mountain cities to actively participate in cooperation with China in areas such as cultural tourism and rural revitalization, jointly promoting high-quality development of mountain tourism.







Earlier that morning, the Chinese delegation visited the Mountain Partnership Secretariat (MPS) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for in-depth discussions on mountain tourism, resource conservation, and the advancement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. A preliminary consensus was reached on the joint development of a Mountain Tourism Capacity Building and Talent Development Program.