New Memoir“The Rose Among Thorns” Inspires With A Journey Of Trauma, Faith, And Redemption

The Rose Among Thorns by Terah A. Stearns and Valerie A. Faulkner-Beal has been released worldwide. This gripping, 400-page true crime and inspirational memoir sheds light on the resilience of the human spirit, chronicling one woman's harrowing childhood intertwined with the tragic story of Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose's biological father.

At the heart of The Rose Among Thorns lies the remarkable story of Valerie Faulkner-Beal. Her early life was shadowed by unspeakable trauma when, at just 12 years old, her father murdered William Bruce Rose (Axl Rose's biological father) in their family home. Valerie and her family endured years of abuse and manipulation, living in silence and fear before Valerie bravely testified against her father at age 15, helping secure his life sentence. Decades later, Valerie embarked on an introspective and healing journey, uncovering patterns of generational criminality dating back to the early 1900s, while clinging to the faith that helped her overcome her challenges.

Through its vivid storytelling, The Rose Among Thorns offers multifaceted insights into the impact of abuse, PTSD, and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). This memoir is a testament to the power of faith, the process of overcoming trauma, and the ways God can create beauty from even the most difficult circumstances. Readers are invited to join Valerie on her path from enduring pain and fear to discovering hope and strength.

Terah A. Stearns, co-author and pastoral counselor, worked closely with Valerie on this deeply personal project. Drawing on her expertise in communications, speech-language therapy, and counseling, Terah helped shape Valerie's story into an evocative narrative that explores healing, forgiveness, and faith in extraordinary depth. The book also sheds light on the eerie parallels between Valerie's experiences and those of the Guns N' Roses frontman, further elevating its cultural relevance.

“This is more than a memoir; it's a story of survival and redemption,” states Stearns.“It's about faith's ability to transform and to look beyond the thorns to uncover the rose.”

Whether you're drawn to stories of emotional resilience, true crime tales, or hope-filled journeys of faith, The Rose Among Thorns offers an unflinching and unforgettable reading experience. Reflecting Valerie's perseverance and God's unwavering presence, the memoir promises to resonate with both faith-based audiences and fans of compelling true stories.

The Rose Among Thorns (ISBN: 9781966074007) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $31.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.

About the Authors

Terah A. Stearns is an experienced communicator, pastoral counselor, and speech-language therapist dedicated to helping individuals find healing. She channels her multifaceted expertise into public speaking, missions, and mentoring.

Valerie A. Faulkner-Beal is a mother, grandmother, and artist whose triumph over tragedy inspires her role as a dedicated member of her community's youth ministry. Together, they bring a blend of professional insight and personal authenticity to The Rose Among Thorns.

