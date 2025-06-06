Discover Seven Brothers: A Life Memoir Of Courage, Family, And Survival By Roger Lockhart

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 4, 2025 4:35 pm - Roger Lockhart is a passionate storyteller whose writing captures the spirit of resilience, faith, and generational strength.

Jonesborough, TN – May 2025 – Author Roger Lockhart announces the release of his powerful life memoir, Seven Brothers, available from May 19, 2025. This heartfelt and historical family saga captures the trials, triumphs, and unbreakable bonds of a pioneer family escaping the grips of war in search of freedom and peace.

Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, Seven Brothers follows Woodrow Lockhart, a devoted father of eight, as he makes the ultimate decision to leave behind everything he's ever known in order to protect his family. With seven sons and a single daughter, the Lockhart family embarks on a harrowing journey westward toward Indian Territory-navigating danger, loss, and the weight of legacy with grit, love, and resilience.

Blending rich historical detail with emotional depth, Roger Lockhart draws on family heritage and generational storytelling to create a vivid portrait of life, hardship, and hope on the American frontier.

“This is more than a memoir-it's a tribute to family, faith, and the strength it takes to start over when everything is on the line,” says Lockhart.

Seven Brothers will be available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on major platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, targeting adult readers who appreciate historical memoirs with emotional impact and strong familial themes.

For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact Roger Lockhart

About the Author

Roger Lockhart is a passionate storyteller whose writing captures the spirit of resilience, faith, and generational strength. With Seven Brothers, he honors the sacrifices and hopes of those who came before him, offering readers a moving, immersive journey through America's untold frontier experiences.

Book Details

Title: Seven Brothers

Author: Roger Lockhart

Genre: Life Memoir

Release Date: May 2025

Publisher: The Authors Central

Available on: Amazon and other major book platforms