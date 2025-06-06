Watch: UAE Rulers Receive Eid Al Adha Well-Wishers

As the UAE celebrated Eid Al Adha, Rulers of the different Emirates received well-wishers on this blessed and joyous occasion on Friday.

Sharjah

After performing the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers at Al Badi' Palace.

Present alongside the Sharjah Ruler was Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler accepted congratulations from Sheikhs, senior officials, Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, senior officers from the Sharjah Police General Command, senior officers from the Amiri Guard, and senior officers from the Sharjah General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Citizens, tribal leaders, dignitaries, and public officials were also among the many who came to offer their greetings.

Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam, received well-wishers at the Dhiyafa Majlis in Khuzam.

The RAK Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, accepted greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials and directors of federal and local departments.

Ajman

After performing the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, accompanied by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

The Ruler and Crown Prince accepted greetings from Sheikhs, dignitaries, tribal elders, senior officials, and heads of departments, as well as citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.