Muslims In Gaza Mark Eid Al Adha With Prayers, Tribute To Lost Loved Ones Amid Conflict

Amid the devastation surrounding them, the Muslim community in Gaza stands resilient, upholding their traditions and celebrating Eid Al Adha with unwavering faith and determination.

In photos shared by AFP on Friday, June 6, worshippers in the northeastern neighbourhood of Abu Amin gathered for the early morning prayers at a makeshift prayer room of the Nour mosque.

Despite the ongoing conflict, children, families, and individuals - some still mourning the loss of loved ones - participated in the rituals of sacrifice and remembrance.

The scene was one of perseverance and devotion, as the community came together in the midst of destruction caused by the ongoing conflict.

The celebration, though subdued, was marked not only by the solemn prayers but also by acts of solidarity. In a place ravaged by war, Palestinians found sacred moments to connect with one another and honour the deeper meaning of the festival .

Palestinians in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, also offered special morning prayers on the first day of the festival amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

As families gathered, they not only honoured their faith but also paid respects to lost loved ones by visiting their graves and offering prayers.