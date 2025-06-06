Some Landslide-Hit Swiss Village Residents Able To Visit Homes

Français fr Certains habitants de Blatten (VS) ont pu visiter leurs maisons Original Read more: Certains habitants de Blatten (VS) ont pu visiter leurs maison

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The residents of two hamlets in Blatten, Switzerland, were able to visit their homes following a landslide that devasted the village. This content was published on June 6, 2025 - 10:33 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Thirteen residents of Eisten and Weissenried were airlifted by helicopter above the scree cone.

Once they had arrived at their homes, located away from the cone of rubble that buried the village, they were able to take some basic necessities with them, the Lötschental regional command headquarters told Keystone-ATS.

Although some visits have been possible, the situation in the landslide zone is still too delicate to begin clearing away the debris. The risk of mudslides in the valley remains unchanged compared to the previous day, said the Emergency Operations Centre.

The start of clearing work will be assessed on an ongoing basis depending on the safety situation. Several small mudslides occurred on Wednesday on the scree cone in the area of the former Birch glacier, but did not extend beyond the former glacier bed.

