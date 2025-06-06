Some Landslide-Hit Swiss Village Residents Able To Visit Homes
-
Original
Thirteen residents of Eisten and Weissenried were airlifted by helicopter above the scree cone.
Once they had arrived at their homes, located away from the cone of rubble that buried the village, they were able to take some basic necessities with them, the Lötschental regional command headquarters told Keystone-ATS.
+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
Although some visits have been possible, the situation in the landslide zone is still too delicate to begin clearing away the debris. The risk of mudslides in the valley remains unchanged compared to the previous day, said the Emergency Operations Centre.
The start of clearing work will be assessed on an ongoing basis depending on the safety situation. Several small mudslides occurred on Wednesday on the scree cone in the area of the former Birch glacier, but did not extend beyond the former glacier bed.More More Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done?
This content was published on Mar 10, 2025 From unstable slopes to rock falls, the thawing of permafrost will have many consequences for mountain regions, including the Swiss Alps.Read more: Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done
