Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Featured In Audio Release As Montauban Project Nears Production


2025-06-06 02:03:44
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is spotlighted in a new NetworkNewsAudio press release titled“Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records,” following the company's successful C$3.45 million financing and ongoing construction at its Montauban Project in Quebec. The past-producing gold-silver site is entering its final development phase, with infrastructure buildout underway and near-term production targeted for Q4 2025. ESGold aims to transform Montauban into a modern, sustainable mining operation with scalable cash flow potential.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

