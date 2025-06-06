Miningnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Files Fiscal 2025 Annual Report With SEC

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) has filed its fiscal 2025 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing includes the company's audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form. These documents are available on both the Silvercorp and SEC websites, with printed copies provided free of charge to securityholders upon request.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

