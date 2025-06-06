Ministry Of Municipality Launches 'Albaladiya Eidiya' Gift Competition For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: For the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar (MoM) launches Eidiya gift competition running from June 6, till June 11, 2025, for everyone celebrating the special day.



Amir extends Eid Al-Adha greetings to citizens, residents, Arab and Islamic nations

Eid Al Adha 2025 Events & Festivities in Qatar Amir performs Eid Al-Adha prayer

Read Also

The competition will be held on their official Instagram page where they would be posting daily questions and offering special prizes every day for the winners.

Participation is available for everyone residing in Qatar, as long as they stay up to date with their Instagram page.

Conditions to participate and enter the draw and terms of the competition are as follows:

First question was already posted this morning inquiring about the correct way to store Udhiyah meat after slaying the sacrificial animal.

How to cut and store Udhiyah meat in Aid Al-Adha

Read Also

Grab your dictionaries and spirit of challenge to participate in this competition for a chance to win special Eidiya for you and your family members.