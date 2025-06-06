Ministry Of Municipality Launches 'Albaladiya Eidiya' Gift Competition For Eid Al-Adha
Doha, Qatar: For the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, The Ministry of Municipality in Qatar (MoM) launches Eidiya gift competition running from June 6, till June 11, 2025, for everyone celebrating the special day.
The competition will be held on their official Instagram page where they would be posting daily questions and offering special prizes every day for the winners.
Participation is available for everyone residing in Qatar, as long as they stay up to date with their Instagram page.
Conditions to participate and enter the draw and terms of the competition are as follows:Follow the ministry's official Instagram page and keep on the lookout for daily questions they will be posting in the Arabic language centrally about Eid Al-Adha. Answers should be sent via DM messages within the first hour after posting the question. Correct answers will be chosen based on first answered first chosen, and winners to be contacted via DM messages with their names announced in the following day. The prizes will be distributed at the end of Eid Al-Adha holidays with cooperation with the winners.
First question was already posted this morning inquiring about the correct way to store Udhiyah meat after slaying the sacrificial animal.
Grab your dictionaries and spirit of challenge to participate in this competition for a chance to win special Eidiya for you and your family members.
