Future-Ready Learning Comes To Life In Louisville -- One Micro-Society At A Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As American schools struggle with disengagement, chronic absenteeism, and teacher shortages, one national nonprofit is showcasing a powerful alternative-where students don't just learn about the real world, they run one.

From June 9–11 , Louisville will host their 31st Annual Conference , welcoming educators and innovators from across North America. The event showcases a unique educational model where students build and lead their own governments, businesses, courts, and nonprofits inside school.

"We don't just prepare students to lead tomorrow. We give them a society to lead today," said Carolynn King Richmond , President and CEO of MicroSociety Inc. , the Philadelphia-based nonprofit behind the movement. "What we see in these student-run worlds-creativity, leadership, empathy, innovation-is nothing short of transformative."

Conference Highlights:



Keynote by Dr. Nat Irvin II

June 9, Gala: 6:00–9:00 PM, The Seelbach Hotel

This author, innovator, futurist, teacher, and composer serves as Assistant Dean of Thought Leadership & Civic Engagement and Professor of Management Practice at the University of Louisville College of Business. He teaches courses on managing the future, leadership, and team dynamics, and is the founder of Thrival@IdeaFestival, in collaboration with the Kentucky Science and Technology Center. Dr. Irvin will explore what it will take for students to lead in a rapidly changing world.



"Facing the Great Unknown"

June 9, 9:00 AM

Kentucky State Senator Gerald A. Neal will open the 31st Annual MicroSociety Conference with a powerful call to elevate civic learning, equity, and student leadership. His address will inspire educators to create school communities where young people are trusted to lead and empowered to shape a just and compassionate future.



"From the Front Lines: Building a Future-Ready Workforce Today"

June 9, 2:00 PM

A diverse group of Louisville leaders-spanning business, government, engineering, nonprofits, and education-will bring a range of perspectives on the city's future. But all agree on one point: young people will be key to it.

Panelists include:



Christen Boone, SVP and Managing Director, PNC Asset Management



Rebecca Fleischaker, Executive Director, Louisville Downtown Partnership



David Galownia, CEO, Slingshot



Nima Mahmoodi, Group Leader, The Kleingers Group

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Josie Raymond, Manager of Student Success, University of Louisville



"Inventing the Future: How Schools and Communities Can Empower Student Innovators and Changemakers"

June 10, 1:15 PM

Leaders in space exploration, education, and civic innovation explore how schools can serve as launchpads for imagination, entrepreneurial thinking, and community impact-and how students can build the future they want to see.

Panelists include:



Ken Human, Managing Partner, Human Space Solutions, 20-year NASA veteran



Kris Kimel, Founder, Humanity In Deep Space; Co-Founder, Space Tango



Gregory Nielsen, CEO, Nielsen Training & Consulting

Professor Terri Tinnell, University of Louisville Department of Engineering

MicroSociety 2.0 Simulation

June 10, 8:30 AM-12:30 PM

Educators will step inside a tech-powered, student-led economy-complete with an online digital bank, websites, and venture marketplace-built on MicroSociety Inc.'s new digital platform.

A Proven Model for Real-World Readiness

For more than 30 years, MicroSociety Inc. has helped over 500 schools across 30 states and five countries put students at the center of their own living, breathing societies-bridging education and innovation for more than 650,000 students, most from underserved communities. The result? Students want to be in school and work to succeed as scholars and future-ready citizens.

Media Welcome

Journalists are invited to attend and, along with educators, build their own society. Interview and filming opportunities will be available.

Location: Indian Trail Elementary School, 3709 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY

Dates: June 9–11, 2025

Details: microsociety/what-we-do/conference

Media Contact:

Riva Richmond

[email protected | 917-670-4299

SOURCE MicroSociety Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED