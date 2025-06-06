Tarkett- AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY TARKETT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH-LANGUAGE TRANSLATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT (NOTE EN RÉPONSE) WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE FRENCH AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS ON JUNE 5, 2025. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THIS UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH- LANGUAGE TRANSLATION AND THE OFFICIAL FRENCH RESPONSE DOCUMENT, THE OFFICIAL FRENCH RESPONSE DOCUMENT SHALL PREVAIL. PRESS RELEASE DATED JUNE 6, 2025 AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY TARKETT IN THE CONTEXT OF THE PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT CONCERNING TARKETT'S SHARES INITIATED BY TARKETT PARTICIPATION

This press release has been prepared by Tarkett (the“ Company ”). It is published in accordance with Article 231-27, 3° of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the“ AMF ”).





At the end of the public buy-out offer subject to this press release, the squeeze-out procedure provided for in Article L. 433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code will be implemented and the Company's shares that have not been tendered to the buy-out offer will be transferred to Tarkett Participation, in exchange for compensation equal to the price of the buy-out offer.

Paris, France, June 6, 2025 – Pursuant to the AMF clearance decision dated June 5, 2025 relating to the public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out of the Company's shares at a price of €17 per share initiated by Tarkett Participation (the“ Offer ”), the Company announces that it has obtained the AMF's approval of the response document to the Offer on June 5, 2025.

The response document published by the Company received AMF approval No. 25-200 on June 5, 2025.

The Offer will be open for a period of 10 trading days. Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer, respectively.

The document containing information on the characteristics, in particular the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of the Company will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the Offer, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations.

The approved response document is available on the Tarkett ( ) and AMF ( ) websites and can be obtained free of charge upon request from:

Tarkett

Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini

92919 Paris La Défense Cedex

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not open to acceptance in any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

Tarkett Participation disclaims any liability for any violation of such restrictions by any person.

